Paramount Communications Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

82.08
(1.72%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:04:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

519.08

606.2

425.9

315.53

yoy growth (%)

-14.37

42.33

34.97

1.99

Raw materials

-413.32

-451.96

-349.57

-284.21

As % of sales

79.62

74.55

82.07

90.07

Employee costs

-19.71

-21.17

-15.96

-14.83

As % of sales

3.79

3.49

3.74

4.7

Other costs

-69.5

-87.83

-63.05

-64.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.39

14.48

14.8

20.35

Operating profit

16.53

45.22

-2.68

-47.72

OPM

3.18

7.46

-0.63

-15.12

Depreciation

-9.07

-11.04

-9.22

-9.69

Interest expense

-7.04

-10.52

-4.48

-19.57

Other income

2.68

2.68

4.09

4.32

Profit before tax

3.1

26.34

-12.3

-72.67

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.1

26.34

-12.3

-72.67

Exceptional items

0

0

26.99

87.38

Net profit

3.1

26.34

14.69

14.71

yoy growth (%)

-88.23

79.31

-0.17

-112.03

NPM

0.59

4.34

3.44

4.66

