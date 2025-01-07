Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
519.08
606.2
425.9
315.53
yoy growth (%)
-14.37
42.33
34.97
1.99
Raw materials
-413.32
-451.96
-349.57
-284.21
As % of sales
79.62
74.55
82.07
90.07
Employee costs
-19.71
-21.17
-15.96
-14.83
As % of sales
3.79
3.49
3.74
4.7
Other costs
-69.5
-87.83
-63.05
-64.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.39
14.48
14.8
20.35
Operating profit
16.53
45.22
-2.68
-47.72
OPM
3.18
7.46
-0.63
-15.12
Depreciation
-9.07
-11.04
-9.22
-9.69
Interest expense
-7.04
-10.52
-4.48
-19.57
Other income
2.68
2.68
4.09
4.32
Profit before tax
3.1
26.34
-12.3
-72.67
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.1
26.34
-12.3
-72.67
Exceptional items
0
0
26.99
87.38
Net profit
3.1
26.34
14.69
14.71
yoy growth (%)
-88.23
79.31
-0.17
-112.03
NPM
0.59
4.34
3.44
4.66
