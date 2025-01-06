iifl-logo-icon 1
Paramount Communications Ltd Cash Flow Statement

80.69
(-5.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Paramount Communications Ltd

Paramount Comm. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.1

26.34

-12.3

-72.67

Depreciation

-9.07

-11.04

-9.22

-9.69

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.65

86.58

96.21

117.96

Other operating items

Operating

-8.62

101.88

74.67

35.59

Capital expenditure

5.84

33.35

1.77

-38.88

Free cash flow

-2.78

135.23

76.44

-3.28

Equity raised

298.33

184.95

10.26

-426.8

Investing

0

0

0

-0.02

Financing

42.26

18.32

-4.16

-129.5

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

337.81

338.5

82.55

-559.61

