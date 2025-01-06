Paramount Communications Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.1
26.34
-12.3
-72.67
Depreciation
-9.07
-11.04
-9.22
-9.69
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.65
86.58
96.21
117.96
Other operating items
Operating
-8.62
101.88
74.67
35.59
Capital expenditure
5.84
33.35
1.77
-38.88
Free cash flow
-2.78
135.23
76.44
-3.28
Equity raised
298.33
184.95
10.26
-426.8
Investing
0
0
0
-0.02
Financing
42.26
18.32
-4.16
-129.5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
337.81
338.5
82.55
-559.61
