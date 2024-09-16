iifl-logo-icon 1
Paramount Communications Ltd AGM

75.75
(3.38%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Paramount Comm. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM19 Sep 20248 Aug 2024
Outcome of the Board meeting under Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) This is to inform that the Register of Member and Share Transfer Book of the Company will remain closed from Friday, September 13, 2024 to Thursday, September 19 2024(both days inclusive ) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of 30th Annual General meeting to be held on Thursday, September,19, 2024 Corrigendum is being issued to inform the shareholders of the Company regarding oversight and Printing error in the Balance Sheet ( Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 Read less.. Corrigendum is being issued to inform the shareholders of the Company regarding oversight and printing error in the Balance Sheet ( Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.09.2024) Disclosures under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015-Outcome of the Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.09.2024)

