|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|26 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|PARAMOUNT COMMUNICATIONS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of the Board meeting pursuant to regulation 30 and 33 LODR SEBI LODR UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS ( STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED) FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|PARAMOUNT COMMUNICATIONS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 of SEBI( LODR) to Consider and approve:- 1. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company 2. The Proposal of Raising of fund Outcome of the Board meeting under Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|PARAMOUNT COMMUNICATIONS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 24th day of May 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30,33 and other applicable of SEBI LODR Regulation,2015, as amended , this is to inform you that the Board of directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friday , the 24th Day May 2024 has approved the matter attached herewith. Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 ANNOUNCEMENT UNDER REGULATION 30 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|PARAMOUNT COMMUNICATIONS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In Compliance with the regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) this is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on 3rd day of February 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the UN - Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2023. Pursuant to regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Saturday, the 3rd Day of the February, 2024, has approved inter alia, the following: a)Standalone and consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December.2023 b)Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the aforesaid Standalone and consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December,2023. Pursuant to regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Saturday, the 3rd Day of February, 2024, has approved inter alia, the following: a) Standalone and Consolidated Un Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st Dec, 2023. b) Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the aforesaid Standalone and Consolidated Un Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st Dec,2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024) We wish to inform you that the Board of the Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 03.02.2024 has approved the Un-Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. Pursuant to regulation 30 read with regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, Please find enclosed herewith newspaper clipping of Un Audited Financials for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 published in Financial Express & Jansatta on 05.02.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)
