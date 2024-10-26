PARAMOUNT COMMUNICATIONS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In Compliance with the regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) this is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on 3rd day of February 2024 to consider and approve inter alia the UN - Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2023. Pursuant to regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Saturday, the 3rd Day of the February, 2024, has approved inter alia, the following: a)Standalone and consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December.2023 b)Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the aforesaid Standalone and consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st December,2023. Pursuant to regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Saturday, the 3rd Day of February, 2024, has approved inter alia, the following: a) Standalone and Consolidated Un Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st Dec, 2023. b) Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors on the aforesaid Standalone and Consolidated Un Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended 31st Dec,2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/02/2024) We wish to inform you that the Board of the Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 03.02.2024 has approved the Un-Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. Pursuant to regulation 30 read with regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, Please find enclosed herewith newspaper clipping of Un Audited Financials for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 published in Financial Express & Jansatta on 05.02.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)