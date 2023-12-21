Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulation 2015, as amended and any other applicable provision , we pleased to inform you that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the member of paramount Communications Limited will be held on Thursday, 11th January 2024 at 12.30 PM Through video Conferencing /Other Audio Visual Means. Pursuant to regulation 47 of SEBI ( LODR) regulations 2015, please find enclosed herewith Newspaper Clipping of the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company published in Financial Express & Jansatta on 21.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/12/2023) Please find enclosed the Proceedings of the EGM of the Company held on 11th January, 2024 through video conferencing/other Audio visual means, as required under Regulation 44 and Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI Listing Regulations. Revised The members of the Company has approved the Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company, in Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 11.01.2024. Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations. The members of the Company in Extra Ordinary General meeting held on 11.01.2024, approved the appointment of Mr. Harish Pal Kumar and Mr. Narendra Kumar Goyal as an Independent Non Executive Director of the Company with effect from 18.12.2023, for a period of five years. PROCEEDINGS, VOTING RESULTS AND SCRUTINIZERS REPORT UNDER REGULATION 44 OF SEBI LISTING REGULATIONS, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.01.2024) This is in reference to the intimation dated January 12,2024 with respect to the proceeding of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholder held on January 11, 2024. There has been an inadvertent delay of 10 Hours in submission of proceeding of EGM held on January 11,2024. However, the Company has submitted the proceeding of EGM within 24 hours, instead of 12 hours. We are resubmitting the proceeding along with the clarification regarding a delay in submission attached herewith .We Confirm that no unpublished material information was part of the proceeding of the EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.01.2024)