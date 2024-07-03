iifl-logo-icon 1
CMI Ltd Share Price

4.83
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

  • Open4.37
  • Day's High4.83
  • 52 Wk High8.2
  • Prev. Close4.6
  • Day's Low4.37
  • 52 Wk Low 3.95
  • Turnover (lac)0.22
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-84.55
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.74
  • Div. Yield0
CMI Ltd Corporate Action

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Dec, 2024

30 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

CMI Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

CMI Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:48 PM
Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.49%

Non-Promoter- 23.91%

Institutions: 23.90%

Non-Institutions: 75.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

CMI Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.03

16.03

16.03

16.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-151.54

-143.06

-32.97

108.54

Net Worth

-135.51

-127.03

-16.94

124.57

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

201.7

498.29

383.47

307.23

yoy growth (%)

-59.52

29.94

24.81

27.89

Raw materials

-198.83

-389.18

-307.45

-243.39

As % of sales

98.57

78.1

80.17

79.22

Employee costs

-12.19

-21.78

-4.78

-4.23

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-77.76

10.58

35.56

33.46

Depreciation

-11.87

-11.67

-1.4

-1.33

Tax paid

23.6

-6.62

-12.65

-11.03

Working capital

-166.69

126.99

145.5

63.18

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-59.52

29.94

24.81

27.89

Op profit growth

-151.62

-3.62

16.48

32.01

EBIT growth

-164.17

-10.08

19.42

43.23

Net profit growth

-5,357.83

-83.84

2.07

32.03

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

573.91

420.73

269.91

135.76

Excise Duty

13.85

42.86

29.69

0

Net Sales

560.06

377.87

240.22

135.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

1.48

1.53

Other Income

2.96

4.84

90.31

0

CMI Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

7,208

62.581,08,615.78430.650.415,365.99567.52

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

4,363.85

66.8541,749.8154.810.082,279.65571.17

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,154.35

32.5417,658.38146.090.691,311.72285.03

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,423.75

61.1716,086.8149.750.421,810.14177.42

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

150.75

272.827,907.240250.3-17.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT CMI Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Amit jain

Non Executive Director

Kunal Singhal

Non Executive Director

Pyare Lal Khanna

Independent Director

Servagaya Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tanya Kukreja

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by CMI Ltd

Summary

CMI Limited was registered in June, 1967. The Company is in the business of manufacture of wires and cables such as Railway Signaling Cables, Control & Instrumentation Cables, Jelly Filled Telephone Cables, Power Cables and many other specialty cables.During 1992-93, it has embarked upon an expansion of JFTC to 5 lac ckm p.a. at the exising factory at Faridabad. The cost of the project Rs 5.95 crores has been financed by existing shareholders, Internal accruals and public issue. During 1995-96, it has completed its expansion of 250000 ckm p.a. of JFTC at Faridabad and diversification project for manufacture of 3000 ckm p.a. of Optical Fibre Cables at Bhiwadi. Both the projects having outlay of Rs 12 crores.It has become the first Indian company to commence manufacture of Category-5 Datacom Cables with the most sophisticated equipment in the world with a capacity to produce 6000 kms p.a.During 1997-98, the Company was awarded the ISO 9002 certifications for Optical Fibre Cables Division at Bhiwadi and for Jelly Filled Telecommunication Cables/PVC Cables Division at Faridabad.During the year 1998-99, the Company has decided to focus on Jelly Filled Telecommunication Cables and PVC segments and is disposing its Optical Fibre Cable Unit. The company executed orders worth Rs.480.70 lakhs in the year 1999-2000.During the period 2003 -04, the Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary by the name of CMI Telecom Limited for starting a new business.During the year 2015, the produc
Company FAQs

What is the CMI Ltd share price today?

The CMI Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.83 today.

What is the Market Cap of CMI Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CMI Ltd is ₹7.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of CMI Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of CMI Ltd is 0 and -0.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of CMI Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CMI Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CMI Ltd is ₹3.95 and ₹8.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of CMI Ltd?

CMI Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -37.25%, 3 Years at -51.49%, 1 Year at -27.56%, 6 Month at -2.95%, 3 Month at -18.15% and 1 Month at 9.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of CMI Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of CMI Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.50 %
Institutions - 23.91 %
Public - 75.59 %

