SectorCables
Open₹4.37
Prev. Close₹4.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.22
Day's High₹4.83
Day's Low₹4.37
52 Week's High₹8.2
52 Week's Low₹3.95
Book Value₹-84.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.74
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.03
16.03
16.03
16.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-151.54
-143.06
-32.97
108.54
Net Worth
-135.51
-127.03
-16.94
124.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
201.7
498.29
383.47
307.23
yoy growth (%)
-59.52
29.94
24.81
27.89
Raw materials
-198.83
-389.18
-307.45
-243.39
As % of sales
98.57
78.1
80.17
79.22
Employee costs
-12.19
-21.78
-4.78
-4.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-77.76
10.58
35.56
33.46
Depreciation
-11.87
-11.67
-1.4
-1.33
Tax paid
23.6
-6.62
-12.65
-11.03
Working capital
-166.69
126.99
145.5
63.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-59.52
29.94
24.81
27.89
Op profit growth
-151.62
-3.62
16.48
32.01
EBIT growth
-164.17
-10.08
19.42
43.23
Net profit growth
-5,357.83
-83.84
2.07
32.03
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
573.91
420.73
269.91
135.76
Excise Duty
13.85
42.86
29.69
0
Net Sales
560.06
377.87
240.22
135.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
1.48
1.53
Other Income
2.96
4.84
90.31
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
7,208
|62.58
|1,08,615.78
|430.65
|0.41
|5,365.99
|567.52
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,363.85
|66.85
|41,749.8
|154.81
|0.08
|2,279.65
|571.17
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,154.35
|32.54
|17,658.38
|146.09
|0.69
|1,311.72
|285.03
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,423.75
|61.17
|16,086.81
|49.75
|0.42
|1,810.14
|177.42
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
150.75
|272.82
|7,907.2
|4
|0
|250.3
|-17.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Amit jain
Non Executive Director
Kunal Singhal
Non Executive Director
Pyare Lal Khanna
Independent Director
Servagaya Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tanya Kukreja
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by CMI Ltd
Summary
CMI Limited was registered in June, 1967. The Company is in the business of manufacture of wires and cables such as Railway Signaling Cables, Control & Instrumentation Cables, Jelly Filled Telephone Cables, Power Cables and many other specialty cables.During 1992-93, it has embarked upon an expansion of JFTC to 5 lac ckm p.a. at the exising factory at Faridabad. The cost of the project Rs 5.95 crores has been financed by existing shareholders, Internal accruals and public issue. During 1995-96, it has completed its expansion of 250000 ckm p.a. of JFTC at Faridabad and diversification project for manufacture of 3000 ckm p.a. of Optical Fibre Cables at Bhiwadi. Both the projects having outlay of Rs 12 crores.It has become the first Indian company to commence manufacture of Category-5 Datacom Cables with the most sophisticated equipment in the world with a capacity to produce 6000 kms p.a.During 1997-98, the Company was awarded the ISO 9002 certifications for Optical Fibre Cables Division at Bhiwadi and for Jelly Filled Telecommunication Cables/PVC Cables Division at Faridabad.During the year 1998-99, the Company has decided to focus on Jelly Filled Telecommunication Cables and PVC segments and is disposing its Optical Fibre Cable Unit. The company executed orders worth Rs.480.70 lakhs in the year 1999-2000.During the period 2003 -04, the Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary by the name of CMI Telecom Limited for starting a new business.During the year 2015, the produc
Read More
The CMI Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.83 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CMI Ltd is ₹7.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of CMI Ltd is 0 and -0.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CMI Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CMI Ltd is ₹3.95 and ₹8.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
CMI Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -37.25%, 3 Years at -51.49%, 1 Year at -27.56%, 6 Month at -2.95%, 3 Month at -18.15% and 1 Month at 9.52%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.