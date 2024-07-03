CMI Ltd Summary

CMI Limited was registered in June, 1967. The Company is in the business of manufacture of wires and cables such as Railway Signaling Cables, Control & Instrumentation Cables, Jelly Filled Telephone Cables, Power Cables and many other specialty cables.During 1992-93, it has embarked upon an expansion of JFTC to 5 lac ckm p.a. at the exising factory at Faridabad. The cost of the project Rs 5.95 crores has been financed by existing shareholders, Internal accruals and public issue. During 1995-96, it has completed its expansion of 250000 ckm p.a. of JFTC at Faridabad and diversification project for manufacture of 3000 ckm p.a. of Optical Fibre Cables at Bhiwadi. Both the projects having outlay of Rs 12 crores.It has become the first Indian company to commence manufacture of Category-5 Datacom Cables with the most sophisticated equipment in the world with a capacity to produce 6000 kms p.a.During 1997-98, the Company was awarded the ISO 9002 certifications for Optical Fibre Cables Division at Bhiwadi and for Jelly Filled Telecommunication Cables/PVC Cables Division at Faridabad.During the year 1998-99, the Company has decided to focus on Jelly Filled Telecommunication Cables and PVC segments and is disposing its Optical Fibre Cable Unit. The company executed orders worth Rs.480.70 lakhs in the year 1999-2000.During the period 2003 -04, the Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary by the name of CMI Telecom Limited for starting a new business.During the year 2015, the production capacity increased by almost 25% due to commissioning of an additional cable laying machine, improving the capacity of other important machines & by better production planning & control system. XLPE insulated Special Signal Cables, Fire Survival Cables for Refinery & Metros, Cables for Multi Object Tracking Radar System, highly flexible multi-core, and copper shielded abrasion resistant TPU sheathed cables for GIS system were the few products launched during this period.During the year 2017-18, the Company increased its production capacity and developed Catenary and Contact Wire, Multicore and Single Core Indoor and Railway Signalling Cable, thereby enhancing the existing product portfolio. With the acquisition of CMI Energy, it added new products such as ACSR, AAC Conductors, EHV Cables, MV and HV Cables, etc. The Scheme of Amalgamation between the Company and CMI Energy India Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiary Company was made effective from March 1, 2016. But as a result of amalgamation, CMI Energy India Private Limited ceases to be the Subsidiary of the Company during the year 2019. Similarly, CMI Agro Limited ceased to be the step down subsidiary of the Company during the same year.