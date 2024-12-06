AGM 30/12/2024 Register of Members and Share Transfer books shall remain remain closed from Tuesday, 24th December, 2024 to Monday, 30th December, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.12.2024) Pursuant to Regulations 30 & 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR) please find enclosed herewith Notice of the 57th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, 30th December, 2024 at 01:00 p.m. through video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) to transact the business set out therein along with the Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.12.2024) Disclosure for the outcome and proceeding of 57th Annual general meeting of the Company held on 30th December, 2024 along with scrutinizer Report Voting Results of 57Th AGM held on 30.12.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/12/2024)