|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
201.7
498.29
383.47
307.23
yoy growth (%)
-59.52
29.94
24.81
27.89
Raw materials
-198.83
-389.18
-307.45
-243.39
As % of sales
98.57
78.1
80.17
79.22
Employee costs
-12.19
-21.78
-4.78
-4.23
As % of sales
6.04
4.37
1.24
1.37
Other costs
-15.67
-38.88
-20.95
-16.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.77
7.8
5.46
5.35
Operating profit
-25
48.44
50.26
43.15
OPM
-12.39
9.72
13.1
14.04
Depreciation
-11.87
-11.67
-1.4
-1.33
Interest expense
-45.29
-40
-20.7
-13.64
Other income
4.41
13.82
7.39
5.3
Profit before tax
-77.76
10.58
35.56
33.46
Taxes
23.6
-6.62
-12.65
-11.03
Tax rate
-30.35
-62.62
-35.58
-32.96
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-54.16
3.95
22.9
22.43
Exceptional items
-140.44
-0.25
0
0
Net profit
-194.6
3.7
22.9
22.44
yoy growth (%)
-5,357.83
-83.84
2.07
32.03
NPM
-96.48
0.74
5.97
7.3
Invest wise with Expert advice
