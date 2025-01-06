iifl-logo-icon 1
CMI Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.83
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

201.7

498.29

383.47

307.23

yoy growth (%)

-59.52

29.94

24.81

27.89

Raw materials

-198.83

-389.18

-307.45

-243.39

As % of sales

98.57

78.1

80.17

79.22

Employee costs

-12.19

-21.78

-4.78

-4.23

As % of sales

6.04

4.37

1.24

1.37

Other costs

-15.67

-38.88

-20.95

-16.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.77

7.8

5.46

5.35

Operating profit

-25

48.44

50.26

43.15

OPM

-12.39

9.72

13.1

14.04

Depreciation

-11.87

-11.67

-1.4

-1.33

Interest expense

-45.29

-40

-20.7

-13.64

Other income

4.41

13.82

7.39

5.3

Profit before tax

-77.76

10.58

35.56

33.46

Taxes

23.6

-6.62

-12.65

-11.03

Tax rate

-30.35

-62.62

-35.58

-32.96

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-54.16

3.95

22.9

22.43

Exceptional items

-140.44

-0.25

0

0

Net profit

-194.6

3.7

22.9

22.44

yoy growth (%)

-5,357.83

-83.84

2.07

32.03

NPM

-96.48

0.74

5.97

7.3

