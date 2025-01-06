CMI Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.03
16.03
16.03
16.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-151.54
-143.06
-32.97
108.54
Net Worth
-135.51
-127.03
-16.94
124.57
Minority Interest
Debt
381.01
381.37
408.48
310.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
13.81
14.14
Total Liabilities
245.5
254.34
405.35
449.54
Fixed Assets
126.37
134.81
151.59
163.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
85.3
83.57
90.03
50.75
Networking Capital
27.52
34.75
160.5
216.48
Inventories
11.31
8.44
36.67
154.47
Inventory Days
279.52
Sundry Debtors
54.45
50.31
110.65
135.29
Debtor Days
244.82
Other Current Assets
36.03
36.63
57.74
66.92
Sundry Creditors
-37.32
-31.94
-28.1
-117.19
Creditor Days
212.06
Other Current Liabilities
-36.95
-28.69
-16.46
-23.01
Cash
6.32
1.22
3.25
18.92
Total Assets
245.51
254.35
405.37
449.54
