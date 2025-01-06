CMI Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-77.76
10.58
35.56
33.46
Depreciation
-11.87
-11.67
-1.4
-1.33
Tax paid
23.6
-6.62
-12.65
-11.03
Working capital
-166.69
126.99
145.5
63.18
Other operating items
Operating
-232.72
119.26
167
84.27
Capital expenditure
0.56
32.51
187.34
1.47
Free cash flow
-232.16
151.77
354.34
85.74
Equity raised
603.18
518.48
292.9
135.48
Investing
0
-0.25
-11.92
11.68
Financing
116.73
118.16
170.95
15.12
Dividends paid
0
0
1.5
1.47
Net in cash
487.74
788.17
807.78
249.5
