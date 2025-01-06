iifl-logo-icon 1
CMI Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.83
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-77.76

10.58

35.56

33.46

Depreciation

-11.87

-11.67

-1.4

-1.33

Tax paid

23.6

-6.62

-12.65

-11.03

Working capital

-166.69

126.99

145.5

63.18

Other operating items

Operating

-232.72

119.26

167

84.27

Capital expenditure

0.56

32.51

187.34

1.47

Free cash flow

-232.16

151.77

354.34

85.74

Equity raised

603.18

518.48

292.9

135.48

Investing

0

-0.25

-11.92

11.68

Financing

116.73

118.16

170.95

15.12

Dividends paid

0

0

1.5

1.47

Net in cash

487.74

788.17

807.78

249.5

