CMI Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
Gross Sales
451.38
414.18
271.73
189.87
96.6
Excise Duty
0
13.85
28.1
20.89
0
Net Sales
451.38
400.33
243.63
168.98
96.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.96
0.38
Other Income
8.27
1.57
3.29
0
0
Total Income
459.65
401.9
246.92
169.95
96.99
Total Expenditure
396.21
345.51
215.43
145.7
85.71
PBIDT
63.43
56.39
31.49
24.25
11.27
Interest
24.81
19.6
13.81
6.04
4.4
PBDT
38.62
36.79
17.68
18.2
6.88
Depreciation
9.01
7.83
7.59
0.93
0.6
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
9.47
8.03
3.5
5.61
2.04
Deferred Tax
1.01
1.92
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
19.13
19.01
6.59
11.67
4.24
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
19.13
19.01
6.59
11.67
4.24
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.03
0
0.01
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
19.16
19.01
6.58
11.67
4.24
EPS (Unit Curr.)
12.73
12.66
4.61
9.39
3.7
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.03
15.03
14.78
13.38
11.46
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.05
14.08
12.92
14.35
11.66
PBDTM(%)
8.55
9.18
7.25
10.77
7.12
PATM(%)
4.23
4.74
2.7
6.9
4.38
