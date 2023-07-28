To the Members of CMI LIMITED (CIN: L74899DL1967PLC018031)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of CMI LIMITED (the ‘Company), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Opinion paragraph below, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its profit/loss (including other comprehensive income ) changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for qualified opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Based on our review conducted as above, we have noticed following points to our attention in the accompanying statement of audited financial results prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards and other recognized accounting practices and policies which required to disclosed under the act including the manner in which it is to be disclosed, or that it contains any material misstatement:

a) The Company is under corporate insolvency resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC).

b) Going Concern Concept

The accumulated losses of the company as at the close of 31st March 2024 amounting to Rs. 15,153.78 lakhs as against which the paid-up capital of the company is Rs.1603.07 Lakh and the losses has totally eroded the net worth of the company. The company has been incurring continues losses for the past many years.

c) The Company has not complied the disclosure for the following as per IND-AS,

a. IND-AS-19: The Company has not identified, measured, quantified and disclosure the gratuity and leave encashment and its impact on the current financial statements.

d) Liabilities may arise under litigation with the income tax department, TDS and GST department could not be ascertained and calculated due to details not available with us.

e) The fixed assets register is not available hence value is taken at book value as balance brought forward from previous years and physical verification report is also not available for the same.

f) Confirmation of loan account, bank account and investments not available and account balance subject to reconciliation.

g) Quantitative details of stock not available however, value of stock is taken at book value as balance brought forward from previous years.

h) Balances of Current Assets and Current Liabilities are subject to confirmation and any recovery from Current Assets has not been ascertained.

Our opinion above on the standalone financial statements, and our report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements below, is not modified in respect of the above matters.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Chairmans letter, Management Discussion and Analysis, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Directors Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated.

Key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Revenue - Performance Obligations Audit Procedure Applied Our audit included but was not limited to the following procedures: The company is in the business of manufacturing various types of Cables and sells to customers through institutional globally. Sales contracts contain various performance obligations and other terms and the determination of when significant performance obligations have been met varies, albeit a specific point in time can often be established. Consequently, the company has analyzed its various sales contracts and concluded on the principles for deciding in which period or periods the Companys sales transactions should be recognized as revenue. • Mapped and evaluated selected systems and processes for revenue recognition and tested a sample of key controls. • Selecting a sample from each type of contract with the customers, and testing the operating effectiveness of the internal control, relating to identification of the distinct performance obligations and determination of transaction price. • Tested sample of sales transactions for compliance with the companys accounting principles. • Read and assessed the disclosure made in the financial statements for assessing compliance with disclosure requirements. Revenue — Variable Consideration Audit Procedure Applied Our audit included but was not limited to the following procedures: Revenue is recognized in accordance with Ind AS 115, net of discounts, incentives, and rebates accrued by customers based on sales. • Understanding the policies and procedures applied to revenue recognition including an analysis of the effectiveness of controls related to revenue recognition processes employed by the Company. At the reporting date, the company estimates and accrues for discounts and rebates they consider as having been incurred but not yet paid. • Carrying out substantive analytical procedures, analysing the actual performance of revenue and cost of sales related to discounts, incentives and rebates etc. • Considered the terms of the contracts to determine the transaction price including any variable consideration to verify the transaction price used to compute revenue and to test the basic of estimation of the variable consideration. • Analyzing and discussing with management significant contracts including contractual terms and conditions related to discounts, incentives and rebates used in the related estimates. • Reviewing disclosures included in the notes to the accompanying financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

Attention is invited to Note 22(ii) under Explanatory Notes to Financial Statements regarding Financial Liabilities-Non-Current Borrowings. As loan accounts with companys lenders had turned NPA during the financial year, resultantly the updated loan account statements after the NPA date are not available in some cases hence the liabilities have been recognised on the basis of latest available loan account statements and balances therein, the company has not accounted for liabilities towards banks/financial institutions beyond the NPA dates.

Responsibilities of Management for the standalone financial statements

The company is in CIRP Process under the insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ("the IBC") vide order of Honble NCLT dated 28.07.2023. Managements and Board of Directors of the Company (Power Suspended) as per the provisions of the IBC working under authorization of Mr. Deepak Maini, Resolution Professional of the Company, approved the following Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but it is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We are also: •

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the ‘Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we disclaim our opinion on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order based on data unavailability.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. Insofar as the modification on maintaining an audit trail in the accounting software is concerned, refer paragraph (i) (vi) below.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in ‘Annexure 1 to this report.

(g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended 31 March 2024 has been paid/provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer note 26 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Group and its associate did not have any material foreseeable losses in long-term contracts including derivative contracts during the year ended 31 March 2024:

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Holding Company and its subsidiaries incorporated in India during the year ended 31 March 2024

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief and read with note 45(g) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities (‘Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief and read with note 45(h) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities (‘Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures performed that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, however the same has not been operated throughout the year, i.e. audit trail feature was starting during the year and has been continued for the remaining part of the financial year. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. Furthermore, the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

For J MADAN & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration Number: 025913N Naveen Kumar Partner Membership Number: 536759 UDIN: 24536759BKCLBZ2212 Place: New Delhi Date: 07th October 2024

Annexure 1 to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under the heading ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements of our report of even date to the members of CMI LIMITED.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of CMI LIMITED (the ‘Company) as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the ‘Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

We disclaim our opinion in regard to adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, due to non-availability of information regard to controls framed and implemented.