CMI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Financial Result for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 on Monday 7th October 2024. In compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company (Power Suspended) as per the provision of the insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, today, i.e. 7th October, 2024, has, inter alia, upon authorisation of Mr. Deepak Maini, Resolution Profession of the Company, approved the following: 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 is enclosed as Annexure-1; 2. Audit Report on the financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 is enclosed as Annexure-2; 3. Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications (for audit report with modified opinion) as Annexure-3; (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.10.2024)