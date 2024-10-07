iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CMI Ltd Board Meeting

5.06
(4.76%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

CMI CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Oct 202430 Sep 2024
CMI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Financial Result for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 on Monday 7th October 2024. In compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company (Power Suspended) as per the provision of the insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, today, i.e. 7th October, 2024, has, inter alia, upon authorisation of Mr. Deepak Maini, Resolution Profession of the Company, approved the following: 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 is enclosed as Annexure-1; 2. Audit Report on the financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 is enclosed as Annexure-2; 3. Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications (for audit report with modified opinion) as Annexure-3; (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.10.2024)
Board Meeting20 Aug 202413 Aug 2024
CMI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Result for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 on Tuesday 20th August 2024.
Board Meeting12 Jun 20245 Jun 2024
CMI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2023 on Wednesday 12th June 2024. Approval of Unaudited financial result for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2023 pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.06.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
CMI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Result for quarter ended 30th June2023.

CMI: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR CMI Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.