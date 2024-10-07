|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Oct 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|CMI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Financial Result for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 on Monday 7th October 2024. In compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company (Power Suspended) as per the provision of the insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, today, i.e. 7th October, 2024, has, inter alia, upon authorisation of Mr. Deepak Maini, Resolution Profession of the Company, approved the following: 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 is enclosed as Annexure-1; 2. Audit Report on the financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 is enclosed as Annexure-2; 3. Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications (for audit report with modified opinion) as Annexure-3; (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Aug 2024
|13 Aug 2024
|CMI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Result for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 on Tuesday 20th August 2024.
|Board Meeting
|12 Jun 2024
|5 Jun 2024
|CMI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Result for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2023 on Wednesday 12th June 2024. Approval of Unaudited financial result for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2023 pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|CMI LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Result for quarter ended 30th June2023.
