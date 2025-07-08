iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Nicco Corporation Ltd Share Price Live

0.5
(-9.09%)
Sep 4, 2017|12:52:35 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.5
  • Day's High0.5
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.55
  • Day's Low0.5
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value-26.07
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.84
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Nicco Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cables

Open

0.5

Prev. Close

0.55

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.5

Day's Low

0.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-26.07

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.84

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Nicco Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Nicco Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Nicco Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:23 AM
Sep-2017Jun-2016Mar-2016Sep-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.94%

Non-Promoter- 1.64%

Institutions: 1.63%

Non-Institutions: 61.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Nicco Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

28.13

28.13

27.05

26

Preference Capital

21.83

21.83

21.83

21.83

Reserves

-266.47

-210.81

-145.97

-111.79

Net Worth

-216.51

-160.85

-97.09

-63.96

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

5.59

96.04

227.97

250.44

yoy growth (%)

-94.17

-57.87

-8.97

-13.31

Raw materials

-4.41

-64.83

-140.81

-154.04

As % of sales

78.95

67.5

61.76

61.5

Employee costs

-5.94

-24.6

-32.38

-31.3

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-48.45

-55.96

-32.84

-21.25

Depreciation

-3.65

-4.14

-6.17

-5.75

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

25.48

-29.19

-87.67

-32.55

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-94.17

-57.87

-8.97

-13.31

Op profit growth

-33.48

-283.33

-65.24

-25.92

EBIT growth

-23.88

-234.55

-53.34

-31.3

Net profit growth

9.5

41.45

31.2

114.58

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

281.95

294.7

328.2

361.26

453.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

281.95

294.7

328.2

361.26

453.42

Other Operating Income

6.96

6.46

0

0

0

Other Income

1.99

1.65

4.3

2

4.07

View Annually Results

Nicco Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

6,748.5

53.131,01,654.12730.690.526,841.22648.65

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

3,771.1

51.7636,042.92226.550.112,914.79605.5

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,341.9

50.4515,180.7127.740.452,217.84189.93

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

963.45

27.0414,720.41151.860.831,594.58300.71

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

147.46

223.417,770.197.750333.81-16.66

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nicco Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Rajive Kaul

Director

Narottam Das

Director

Sujit Poddar

Vice Chairman

Udayan Roy

Director

Pallavi Priyadarshini Kaul

Director

Shiv Siddhant Narayan Kaul

Director

Dilip Kumar Datta

Director

Tapan Chaki

Managing Director & CEO

Kartick Kumar Chatterjee

Director

Prabir Chakravarti

Company Secretary

Tanushyam Ghosh

Nominee

Ashok Banerjee

Registered Office

Nicco House,

2 Hare Street,

West Bengal - 700001

Tel: 91-033-66285000

Website: http://www.niccogroup.com

Email: rahulbaneriee@niccogroup.com

Registrar Office

7A Betala Road,

1st Floor,

Kolkata - 700 026

Tel: 91-33-24192641/2642

Website: www.rdinfotech.org

Email: rd.infotech@vsnl.net

Summary

Nicco Corporation (earlier Nicco Industries) , incorporated in the early 80s, is a joint venture promoted by National Insulated Cable Company and the Industrial Development Corporation of Orissa in te...
Read More

Reports by Nicco Corporation Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Nicco Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Nicco Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nicco Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nicco Corporation Ltd is ₹6.84 Cr. as of 04 Sep ‘17

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nicco Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nicco Corporation Ltd is 0 and -0.02 as of 04 Sep ‘17

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nicco Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nicco Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nicco Corporation Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 04 Sep ‘17

What is the CAGR of Nicco Corporation Ltd?

Nicco Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -16.74%, 3 Years at -14.50%, 1 Year at 11.11%, 6 Month at 25.00%, 3 Month at 25.00% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nicco Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nicco Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Nicco Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.