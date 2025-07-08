Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCables
Open₹0.5
Prev. Close₹0.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.5
Day's Low₹0.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-26.07
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.84
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
28.13
28.13
27.05
26
Preference Capital
21.83
21.83
21.83
21.83
Reserves
-266.47
-210.81
-145.97
-111.79
Net Worth
-216.51
-160.85
-97.09
-63.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
5.59
96.04
227.97
250.44
yoy growth (%)
-94.17
-57.87
-8.97
-13.31
Raw materials
-4.41
-64.83
-140.81
-154.04
As % of sales
78.95
67.5
61.76
61.5
Employee costs
-5.94
-24.6
-32.38
-31.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-48.45
-55.96
-32.84
-21.25
Depreciation
-3.65
-4.14
-6.17
-5.75
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
25.48
-29.19
-87.67
-32.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-94.17
-57.87
-8.97
-13.31
Op profit growth
-33.48
-283.33
-65.24
-25.92
EBIT growth
-23.88
-234.55
-53.34
-31.3
Net profit growth
9.5
41.45
31.2
114.58
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
281.95
294.7
328.2
361.26
453.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
281.95
294.7
328.2
361.26
453.42
Other Operating Income
6.96
6.46
0
0
0
Other Income
1.99
1.65
4.3
2
4.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
6,748.5
|53.13
|1,01,654.12
|730.69
|0.52
|6,841.22
|648.65
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
3,771.1
|51.76
|36,042.92
|226.55
|0.11
|2,914.79
|605.5
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,341.9
|50.45
|15,180.7
|127.74
|0.45
|2,217.84
|189.93
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
963.45
|27.04
|14,720.41
|151.86
|0.83
|1,594.58
|300.71
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
147.46
|223.41
|7,770.19
|7.75
|0
|333.81
|-16.66
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Rajive Kaul
Director
Narottam Das
Director
Sujit Poddar
Vice Chairman
Udayan Roy
Director
Pallavi Priyadarshini Kaul
Director
Shiv Siddhant Narayan Kaul
Director
Dilip Kumar Datta
Director
Tapan Chaki
Managing Director & CEO
Kartick Kumar Chatterjee
Director
Prabir Chakravarti
Company Secretary
Tanushyam Ghosh
Nominee
Ashok Banerjee
Nicco House,
2 Hare Street,
West Bengal - 700001
Tel: 91-033-66285000
Website: http://www.niccogroup.com
Email: rahulbaneriee@niccogroup.com
7A Betala Road,
1st Floor,
Kolkata - 700 026
Tel: 91-33-24192641/2642
Website: www.rdinfotech.org
Email: rd.infotech@vsnl.net
Summary
Nicco Corporation (earlier Nicco Industries) , incorporated in the early 80s, is a joint venture promoted by National Insulated Cable Company and the Industrial Development Corporation of Orissa in te...
Read More
Reports by Nicco Corporation Ltd
