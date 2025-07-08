iifl-logo
Nicco Corporation Ltd Company Summary

Nicco Corporation Ltd Summary

Nicco Corporation (earlier Nicco Industries) , incorporated in the early 80s, is a joint venture promoted by National Insulated Cable Company and the Industrial Development Corporation of Orissa in technical and financial collaboration with Alfacavi/Temaco, Italy. The company is a multi-product, multi-location conglomerate operating in many areas. The main divisions are cables (for power and telephone), projects, steel and software. It manufactures cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) and PVC cables. It also manufactures jelly-filled telecom cables, steel wire rods, conductors and wires.The Nicco group has effected several mergers. The mother company Nicco Insulated Cable Company promoted Nicco Orissa, Telelink Nicco, Furmanite Nicco and Nicco Steels. The first merger was between the parent and Furmanite Nicco and subsequently with Nicco Steels. The new company was called Nicco Corporation. Later, Nicco Corporation merged with Nicco Orissa and the new company was christened Nicco Industries. Nicco Industries merged with Telelink Nicco and was named Nicco Corporation. Two divisions of Nicco Corporation and an associate company have been awarded the ISO 9002 quality system certification.The Telecom Cable Division at Kalyani has won the prestigious CII productivity award for `Sustained level of high overall productivity during the year 1999-2000. The company is pioneering Rs.36 crores project of Electron Beam Irradiation is currently being implemented in collaboration with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, the completion of which is expected to give the company leadership position in the segment of cable business.The modernization project which was started in Electric & Power Cable Division at Shyamnagar is proceeding well and it is expected to be completed in December 2001.The total cost is Rs. 37 crores and has been supported by Technology Development Board of GOI and ICICI.A modernisation programme at Steel Division has been implemeted and the Wire Rod Mill has commenced its trial run production.

