Nicco Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
28.13
28.13
27.05
26
Preference Capital
21.83
21.83
21.83
21.83
Reserves
-266.47
-210.81
-145.97
-111.79
Net Worth
-216.51
-160.85
-97.09
-63.96
Minority Interest
Debt
168.82
95.51
84.27
152.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-47.69
-65.34
-12.82
89.01
Fixed Assets
42.71
51.15
73.53
80.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.8
2.8
3.7
4.49
Deferred Tax Asset Net
50.85
50.85
50.85
50.85
Networking Capital
-169.4
-193.79
-155.75
-59.96
Inventories
11.48
12.4
22.39
25.3
Inventory Days
749.09
47.12
35.84
36.87
Sundry Debtors
53.64
62.34
99.84
131.38
Debtor Days
3,500.11
236.91
159.85
191.47
Other Current Assets
19.93
23.56
21.55
37.03
Sundry Creditors
-64.62
-136.3
0
-184.3
Creditor Days
4,216.58
517.99
0
268.6
Other Current Liabilities
-189.83
-155.79
-299.53
-69.37
Cash
25.36
23.66
14.85
13.41
Total Assets
-47.68
-65.33
-12.82
89.02
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.