Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
5.59
96.04
227.97
250.44
yoy growth (%)
-94.17
-57.87
-8.97
-13.31
Raw materials
-4.41
-64.83
-140.81
-154.04
As % of sales
78.95
67.5
61.76
61.5
Employee costs
-5.94
-24.6
-32.38
-31.3
As % of sales
106.3
25.61
14.2
12.49
Other costs
-5.54
-22.11
-46.31
-40.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
99.19
23.02
20.31
16.27
Operating profit
-10.31
-15.51
8.46
24.34
OPM
-184.45
-16.15
3.71
9.72
Depreciation
-3.65
-4.14
-6.17
-5.75
Interest expense
-38.94
-43.47
-42.12
-41.14
Other income
4.46
7.17
6.99
1.3
Profit before tax
-48.45
-55.96
-32.84
-21.25
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
-0.64
Adj. profit
-48.45
-55.96
-32.84
-21.89
Exceptional items
-2.42
9.51
0
-3.13
Net profit
-50.87
-46.45
-32.84
-25.03
yoy growth (%)
9.5
41.45
31.2
114.58
NPM
-909.47
-48.37
-14.4
-9.99
