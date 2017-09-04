iifl-logo
Nicco Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.5
(-9.09%)
Sep 4, 2017

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

5.59

96.04

227.97

250.44

yoy growth (%)

-94.17

-57.87

-8.97

-13.31

Raw materials

-4.41

-64.83

-140.81

-154.04

As % of sales

78.95

67.5

61.76

61.5

Employee costs

-5.94

-24.6

-32.38

-31.3

As % of sales

106.3

25.61

14.2

12.49

Other costs

-5.54

-22.11

-46.31

-40.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

99.19

23.02

20.31

16.27

Operating profit

-10.31

-15.51

8.46

24.34

OPM

-184.45

-16.15

3.71

9.72

Depreciation

-3.65

-4.14

-6.17

-5.75

Interest expense

-38.94

-43.47

-42.12

-41.14

Other income

4.46

7.17

6.99

1.3

Profit before tax

-48.45

-55.96

-32.84

-21.25

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

-0.64

Adj. profit

-48.45

-55.96

-32.84

-21.89

Exceptional items

-2.42

9.51

0

-3.13

Net profit

-50.87

-46.45

-32.84

-25.03

yoy growth (%)

9.5

41.45

31.2

114.58

NPM

-909.47

-48.37

-14.4

-9.99

