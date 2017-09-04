iifl-logo
Nicco Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.5
(-9.09%)
Sep 4, 2017

Nicco Corpn. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-48.45

-55.96

-32.84

-21.25

Depreciation

-3.65

-4.14

-6.17

-5.75

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

25.48

-29.19

-87.67

-32.55

Other operating items

Operating

-26.62

-89.3

-126.68

-59.55

Capital expenditure

-8.43

-21.77

-188.34

0.73

Free cash flow

-35.05

-111.07

-315.02

-58.82

Equity raised

-422.92

-307.92

-217.84

-166.69

Investing

0

-0.9

-0.79

-12.7

Financing

264.33

179.78

57.16

91.91

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-193.65

-240.11

-476.5

-146.31

