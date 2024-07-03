SectorCables
Open₹1,424
Prev. Close₹1,423.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,345.07
Day's High₹1,438.85
Day's Low₹1,370.3
52 Week's High₹1,901.95
52 Week's Low₹1,310.3
Book Value₹171.41
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15,546.35
P/E61.17
EPS23.26
Divi. Yield0.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
56.41
47.85
23.92
23.92
Preference Capital
0
415.19
415.19
415.19
Reserves
1,767.92
953.4
805.92
606.75
Net Worth
1,824.33
1,416.44
1,245.03
1,045.86
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
6,594.57
5,599.2
4,385.94
2,723.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,594.57
5,599.2
4,385.94
2,723.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
63.73
35.38
50.48
23.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
6,948.35
|62.58
|1,08,615.78
|430.65
|0.41
|5,365.99
|567.52
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,254.15
|66.85
|41,749.8
|154.81
|0.08
|2,279.65
|571.17
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,105.15
|32.54
|17,658.38
|146.09
|0.69
|1,311.72
|285.03
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,374.95
|61.17
|16,086.81
|49.75
|0.42
|1,810.14
|177.42
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
143.21
|272.82
|7,907.2
|4
|0
|250.3
|-17.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Tribhuvanprasad Kabra
Managing Director
SHREEGOPAL RAMESHWARLAL KABRA
Joint Managing Director
Mahendra Kumar Kabra
Independent Director
BHAGWAT SINGH BABEL
Independent Director
R D Chandak
Independent Director
Vipul Sabharwal
Independent Director
Jyoti Davar
Reports by R R Kabel Ltd
Summary
R R Kabel Limited was originally incorporated as Ram Ratna Agro-Plast Limited at Mumbai, Maharashtra as a Public Company on February 6, 1995 . Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to R R Kabel Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 8, 2000 was issued by the RoC.Presently, the Company works 5 manufacturing sites in India. The first unit is situated in the UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, second unit is situated at Waghodia in the State of Gujarat, third unit of Fast-Moving Electrical Goods [FMEG] at Roorkee in Uttarakhand, fourth unit of FMEG at Bengaluru in Karnataka, fifth unit of FMEG at Gagret in the state of Himachal Pradesh. The Company is mainly into the manufacturing of PVC Insulated Wires and Cables, Power Cables and Special Cables.The Company in year 1999, had commenced first manufacturing operations at Silvassa facility. Later, in 2004, it started production unit of PVC compound. In 2011, it established manufacturing plant in the industrial belt of Vadodara . In 2014, Global Electrical Factory (India) Limited (GEFL ) and RSquare Realty Private Limited (RRPL ) (Transferor Companies) were merged into with Company through Scheme of Amalgamation and accordingly, the entire business undertakings of the Transferor Companies were transferred to the Parent Company effective from October 11, 2014.Through Scheme of Amalgamation, Ram Ratna Electricals Limited (RREL) an entity (Transferor Company) was merged with the Company,approved by the N
The R R Kabel Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1374.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of R R Kabel Ltd is ₹15546.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of R R Kabel Ltd is 61.17 and 8.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a R R Kabel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of R R Kabel Ltd is ₹1310.3 and ₹1901.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
R R Kabel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -7.69%, 6 Month at -21.40%, 3 Month at -17.33% and 1 Month at -2.63%.
