R R Kabel Ltd Share Price

1,374.95
(-3.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,424
  • Day's High1,438.85
  • 52 Wk High1,901.95
  • Prev. Close1,423.75
  • Day's Low1,370.3
  • 52 Wk Low 1,310.3
  • Turnover (lac)1,345.07
  • P/E61.17
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value171.41
  • EPS23.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15,546.35
  • Div. Yield0.42
No Records Found

R R Kabel Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cables

Open

1,424

Prev. Close

1,423.75

Turnover(Lac.)

1,345.07

Day's High

1,438.85

Day's Low

1,370.3

52 Week's High

1,901.95

52 Week's Low

1,310.3

Book Value

171.41

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15,546.35

P/E

61.17

EPS

23.26

Divi. Yield

0.42

R R Kabel Ltd Corporate Action

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 01 Nov, 2024

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 May, 2024

R R Kabel Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

R R Kabel Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.77%

Non-Promoter- 21.68%

Institutions: 21.68%

Non-Institutions: 16.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

R R Kabel Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

56.41

47.85

23.92

23.92

Preference Capital

0

415.19

415.19

415.19

Reserves

1,767.92

953.4

805.92

606.75

Net Worth

1,824.33

1,416.44

1,245.03

1,045.86

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

6,594.57

5,599.2

4,385.94

2,723.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,594.57

5,599.2

4,385.94

2,723.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

63.73

35.38

50.48

23.09

R R Kabel Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

6,948.35

62.581,08,615.78430.650.415,365.99567.52

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

4,254.15

66.8541,749.8154.810.082,279.65571.17

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,105.15

32.5417,658.38146.090.691,311.72285.03

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,374.95

61.1716,086.8149.750.421,810.14177.42

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

143.21

272.827,907.240250.3-17.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT R R Kabel Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Tribhuvanprasad Kabra

Managing Director

SHREEGOPAL RAMESHWARLAL KABRA

Joint Managing Director

Mahendra Kumar Kabra

Independent Director

BHAGWAT SINGH BABEL

Independent Director

R D Chandak

Independent Director

Vipul Sabharwal

Independent Director

Jyoti Davar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by R R Kabel Ltd

Summary

R R Kabel Limited was originally incorporated as Ram Ratna Agro-Plast Limited at Mumbai, Maharashtra as a Public Company on February 6, 1995 . Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to R R Kabel Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 8, 2000 was issued by the RoC.Presently, the Company works 5 manufacturing sites in India. The first unit is situated in the UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, second unit is situated at Waghodia in the State of Gujarat, third unit of Fast-Moving Electrical Goods [FMEG] at Roorkee in Uttarakhand, fourth unit of FMEG at Bengaluru in Karnataka, fifth unit of FMEG at Gagret in the state of Himachal Pradesh. The Company is mainly into the manufacturing of PVC Insulated Wires and Cables, Power Cables and Special Cables.The Company in year 1999, had commenced first manufacturing operations at Silvassa facility. Later, in 2004, it started production unit of PVC compound. In 2011, it established manufacturing plant in the industrial belt of Vadodara . In 2014, Global Electrical Factory (India) Limited (GEFL ) and RSquare Realty Private Limited (RRPL ) (Transferor Companies) were merged into with Company through Scheme of Amalgamation and accordingly, the entire business undertakings of the Transferor Companies were transferred to the Parent Company effective from October 11, 2014.Through Scheme of Amalgamation, Ram Ratna Electricals Limited (RREL) an entity (Transferor Company) was merged with the Company,approved by the N
Company FAQs

What is the R R Kabel Ltd share price today?

The R R Kabel Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1374.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of R R Kabel Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of R R Kabel Ltd is ₹15546.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of R R Kabel Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of R R Kabel Ltd is 61.17 and 8.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of R R Kabel Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a R R Kabel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of R R Kabel Ltd is ₹1310.3 and ₹1901.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of R R Kabel Ltd?

R R Kabel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -7.69%, 6 Month at -21.40%, 3 Month at -17.33% and 1 Month at -2.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of R R Kabel Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of R R Kabel Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.78 %
Institutions - 21.69 %
Public - 16.53 %

