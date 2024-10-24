Board Meeting 14 Jan 2025 14 Jan 2025

Enclosed herewith intimation of appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

R R Kabel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited quarterly and half-yearly financial and Declaration of Interim Dividend Please find enclosed herewith intimation of out come of Board Meeting. DeclaraOon of Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per share (i.e. 50%) on the equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each for the financial year 2024-25. The Interim Dividend shall be paid/dispatched within 30 days from the declaraOon by the Board, subject to deducOon of tax at source, as applicable. The record date for the purpose of determining the enOtlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend shall be Friday, 01 November 2024, as inOmated by our le?er dated 19 October 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024

R R Kabel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find enclosed herewith intimation of Board Meeting. Enclosed herewith outcome of the board meeting Enclosed herewith intimation of the appointment of an internal auditor for the FY 2024-25. Enclosed herewith unaudited financial result for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 16 May 2024

R R Kabel Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 to inter alia a) Consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024 and take on record the Reports of the Auditors thereon; and b) Consider and recommend the final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31 2024. Outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 20 Jan 2024