RR Kabel Q1 Profit Jumps 39.5%; EBITDA Up 48.5% YoY

RR Kabel Ltd, a key player in the electrical wires and cables industry, reported a strong start to FY26. The company posted a 39.5% year-on-year jump in net profit, reaching ₹89.7 crore in the June quarter.

This marks a significant improvement from the ₹64.3 crore profit recorded in the same period last year. This is driven largely by stronger margins and better execution across its core operations. The company’s revenue from operations rose by 13.8%. The revenue stood at ₹2,058 crore. This is compared to ₹1,808 crore in Q1FY25, reflecting consistent demand across its key product segments.

At the operational level, EBITDA stood at ₹141.3 crore for the quarter. This is a sharp 48.5% rise from ₹95.2 crore in the year-ago period. The EBITDA margin improved to 6.8%. This is up from 5.2% a year earlier.

The wires and cables (W&C) segment, which forms the backbone of RR Kabel’s business, delivered a revenue growth of about 16% year-on-year, backed by stronger demand both in India and overseas.

Within this segment, profit also saw an estimated 23% increase, as the company benefited from higher realisations and enhanced operational efficiency. A favourable trend in copper prices also contributed positively to margins and pricing flexibility in the W&C division.

On the other hand, the company’s Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) segment posted flat revenue growth during the quarter, suggesting tepid market movement in that category.

Despite the muted topline in FMEG, RR Kabel managed to reduce losses in the segment, helped by tighter cost management and a marginal improvement in contribution levels. A shift towards a more favourable product mix and modest volume growth played a role in limiting losses in the FMEG vertical, according to management commentary.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com