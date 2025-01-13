R R Kabel Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
56.41
47.85
23.92
23.92
Preference Capital
0
415.19
415.19
415.19
Reserves
1,767.92
953.4
805.92
606.75
Net Worth
1,824.33
1,416.44
1,245.03
1,045.86
Minority Interest
Debt
359.99
580.44
532.59
497.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
38.76
28.11
24.53
7.89
Total Liabilities
2,223.08
2,024.99
1,802.15
1,551.58
Fixed Assets
698.2
560.74
441.4
406.58
Intangible Assets
Investments
337.33
359.4
262.4
235.85
Deferred Tax Asset Net
14.03
13.24
11.43
0
Networking Capital
1,074.73
1,010.53
1,074.62
900.68
Inventories
897.82
860.18
709.62
534.05
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
641.2
591.87
517.14
420.36
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
191.79
177.1
102.51
109.03
Sundry Creditors
-462.85
-446.27
-170.61
-113.49
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-193.23
-172.35
-84.04
-49.27
Cash
98.79
81.08
12.3
8.47
Total Assets
2,223.08
2,024.99
1,802.15
1,551.58
