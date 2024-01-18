|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 Oct 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|1 Nov 2024
|2.5
|50
|Interim
|Please find enclosed herewith intimation of out come of Board Meeting. Declaration of Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per share (i.e. 50%) on the equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each for the financial year 2024-25. The Interim Dividend shall be paid/dispatched within 30 days from the declaration by the Board, subject to deduction of tax at source, as applicable. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend shall be Friday, 01 November 2024, as inOmated by our letter dated 19 October 2024.
|Dividend
|28 May 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|3
|60
|Final
|Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 3/- per share (i.e. @ 60%) on the equity shares of face value of Rs 5/- each (in addition to the Interim Dividend of Rs. 3/- per share, i.e., 60% declared and paid in the month of November 2023), for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
