Please find enclosed herewith intimation of out come of Board Meeting. Declaration of Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per share (i.e. 50%) on the equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each for the financial year 2024-25. The Interim Dividend shall be paid/dispatched within 30 days from the declaration by the Board, subject to deduction of tax at source, as applicable. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend shall be Friday, 01 November 2024, as inOmated by our letter dated 19 October 2024.