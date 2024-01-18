iifl-logo-icon 1
R R Kabel Ltd Dividend

1,294.9
(-1.59%)
Jan 17, 2025|02:24:59 PM

R R Kabel CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend23 Oct 202431 Oct 20241 Nov 20242.550Interim
Please find enclosed herewith intimation of out come of Board Meeting. Declaration of Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per share (i.e. 50%) on the equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each for the financial year 2024-25. The Interim Dividend shall be paid/dispatched within 30 days from the declaration by the Board, subject to deduction of tax at source, as applicable. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend shall be Friday, 01 November 2024, as inOmated by our letter dated 19 October 2024.
Dividend28 May 202426 Jul 202426 Jul 2024360Final
Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 3/- per share (i.e. @ 60%) on the equity shares of face value of Rs 5/- each (in addition to the Interim Dividend of Rs. 3/- per share, i.e., 60% declared and paid in the month of November 2023), for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

