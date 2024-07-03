R R Kabel Ltd Summary

R R Kabel Limited was originally incorporated as Ram Ratna Agro-Plast Limited at Mumbai, Maharashtra as a Public Company on February 6, 1995 . Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to R R Kabel Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 8, 2000 was issued by the RoC.Presently, the Company works 5 manufacturing sites in India. The first unit is situated in the UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, second unit is situated at Waghodia in the State of Gujarat, third unit of Fast-Moving Electrical Goods [FMEG] at Roorkee in Uttarakhand, fourth unit of FMEG at Bengaluru in Karnataka, fifth unit of FMEG at Gagret in the state of Himachal Pradesh. The Company is mainly into the manufacturing of PVC Insulated Wires and Cables, Power Cables and Special Cables.The Company in year 1999, had commenced first manufacturing operations at Silvassa facility. Later, in 2004, it started production unit of PVC compound. In 2011, it established manufacturing plant in the industrial belt of Vadodara . In 2014, Global Electrical Factory (India) Limited (GEFL ) and RSquare Realty Private Limited (RRPL ) (Transferor Companies) were merged into with Company through Scheme of Amalgamation and accordingly, the entire business undertakings of the Transferor Companies were transferred to the Parent Company effective from October 11, 2014.Through Scheme of Amalgamation, Ram Ratna Electricals Limited (RREL) an entity (Transferor Company) was merged with the Company,approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench vide their orders dated August 19, 2020. As per the Scheme, all assets and liabilities of RREL got transferred and vested into with Company with effect from April 1, 2019, the appointed date. In 2021, the Company started manufacturing of switch and switchgears. In May 2022, it acquired home electrical business of Luminous Power Technologies Private Limited (LPTPL) together with the assets, via slump sale basis thru Business Transfer Agreement (BTA).In September 2023, Company made an Initial Public Issue by raising funds aggregating to Rs 180 Crore Equity Shares through Fresh Issue and by issuing upto 17,236,808 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 5 each through Offer for Sale.