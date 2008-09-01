To the Members of

R R Kabel Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the standalone financial statements of R R Kabel Limited (the "Company") which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

EMPHASIS OF MATTER

We draw attention to Note 47 to the standalone financial statements, describing the Search operations carried out by the Income tax authorities at certain premises of the Company and residences of some of its directors and employees during year ended 31 March 2024. Pending completion of the search proceedings, the consequent impact on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, if any, is currently not ascertainable. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Revenue recognition (Refer material accounting policy 1 (c) (i) note 21 of the Standalone Financial Statements) The key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Revenue of the Company includes sale of products to its customers. In view of the significance of the matter, we have applied the following audit procedures in this area, among others to obtain audit evidence: Revenue from sale of goods is recognized when control is transferred to the customer. Company has various terms of delivery with its customers and this requires detailed analysis of each customer contract for determining the timing of revenue recognition. Assessing the Company accounting policies for revenue recognition by comparing with the applicable accounting standards; Inappropriate assessment could lead to a risk of revenue being recognized on sale of goods before the control in the goods is transferred to the customer. Testing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of key internal controls over timing of recognition of revenue from sale of products; Accordingly, the timing of recognition of revenue is a key audit matter. Testing of revenue recognized during the year by selecting samples, through statistical methods to examine underlying documents as per the contractual terms agreed with the customers; Testing the timing of revenue recognized near the year-end through testing of statistical samples. Testing of sample includes verifying underlying documents along with terms and conditions set out in the respective customer contracts. Impairment testing of Fast Moving Electricals Goods (FMEG) cash generating unit (Refer notes Material Accounting Policies 1(c) (ii) Property, Plant and Equipment and Note 2A of the Standalone Financial Statements) The key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit The Fast Moving Electricals Goods (‘FMEG) manufacturing segment, as a separate cash generating unit (‘CGU) is incurring losses. In view of the significance of the matter, we have applied the following audit procedures in this area, among others to obtain audit evidence: The Company has identified indicators such as continuing losses which may cause impairment losses to carrying value of CGU. Accordingly, Company has conducted the impairment assessment of the CGU as at 31 March 2024. Evaluating the accounting policy for impairment of cash generating unit in terms of relevant accounting standards; The recoverable amount has been computed based on ‘value in use (VIU) using a valuation technique. Valuation technique applied is discounted cash flow projections. Evaluating the design and implementation of the Companys key internal financial controls over the impairment of cash generating unit and tested the operating effectiveness of such controls; Valuation technique uses several key assumptions including estimated future cash flows, earnings before interest and tax margins, terminal growth rate and discount rate based on weighted average cost of capital. Value in use also depends on external factors such as future market conditions and the economic environment. Assessing the discounted cash flow projections and challenged the key assumptions such as revenue projections, discount rate and terminal growth rate. Given the significant the above estimates and dependency on external factors, we have determined this to be a key audit matter. Evaluating sensitivity analysis over key assumptions; Assessing impairment valuation performed by the Company by recomputing the cash flow of the value in use; Involving internal valuation specialist to assess the valuation technique used by the Company and key assumptions.

OTHER INFORMATION The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. MANAGEMENTS AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. audit findings, deficienciesin internal control that we As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors. Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events the or conditions that may cast significant Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant any significant during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS 1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. 2 A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. c. The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. or provide e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 1 April 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f. The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2A(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 28 to the standalone financial statements. b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. c. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. d (i) The management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 45 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowedfundsorsharepremiumoranyother sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (ii) The management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 45 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (iii) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement. e. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year, in respect of the same declared for the previous year, is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act. As stated in Note 31 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. f. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective softwares : i. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting softwares used for maintaining the books of account ii. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the application level of the accounting software used for Wires and Cables business and for certain fields/tables pertaining to revenue, purchase and other processes for FMEG business. Further, where the audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with except for the accounting software relating to payroll process where we are unable to comment on whether the audit trail feature was tampered with in absence of such comment by the independent auditors in their report on the controls at the service organization. C. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us. For B S R & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.:101248W/W-100022 Rupen Shah Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No.: 116240 Date: 28 May 2024 ICAI UDIN:24116240BKGSOY4270 Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of R R Kabel Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024 (Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) (i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (i) (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company, except for the following which are not held in the name of the Company:

Description of property Gross carrying value (INR in lakhs) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held property from Reason for not being held in the name of the Company. Also indicate if in dispute Building located at Howrah 364.22 Goldline Vyapaar Private Limited No 2017 Title deed yet to be executed in the name of the Company as documents are in posession with banker of seller

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. (ii) (a) The inventory, except goods-in-transit, has been physically verified by the management during the year.For goods-intransit subsequent evidence of receipt / delivery has been linked with inventory records. In our opinion, the frequency and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No ofsuch verification between the physical stocks and thediscrepancieswerenoticed on verification book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company. (iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has made investments in mutual funds and granted unsecured loans to other parties in respect of which the requisite information is provided in clause (a) to (f) as below to the extent applicable. (a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us the Company has provided loans to any other parties as below:

Particulars Loans (INR in lakhs) Aggregate amount during the year Others 196.33 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date Others 92.20

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, in our opinion the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular. Further, the Company has not given any advance in the nature of loan to any party during the year. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties. (f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. (iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). In respect of the investments made by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 186 of the Act have been complied with. (v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. (vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its manufactured goods and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete. (vii) (a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities, though there have been slight delays in a few cases of income tax and professional tax. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, statutory dues relating to Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount involved (INR in lakhs) Amount unpaid (INR in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Finance Act, 1994 Service tax, Interest and Penalty 18.96 18.96 Various periods from 2011-12 to 2020-21 Joint Commissioner Superintendet Central Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) The Finance Act, 1994 Service tax, Interest and Penalty 119.31 81.41 Various periods from 2009-10 to 2017-18 Commissioner Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) The Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax and Interest 450.40 448.75 Various periods from 2008-09 to 2022-23 Commissioner of Income Tax Appeals CIT(A) The Goods and Services Tax, 2017 Tax, Interest and Penalty 5977.66 5977.66 Various periods from 2018-19 to 2021-22 Joint Commissioner Central Goods Services Tax, Vadodara The Goods and Services Tax, 2017 Tax, Interest and Penalty 14.42 - FY 2023-24 The First Appellate Authority, Andhra Pradesh The Goods and Services Tax, 2017 Tax, Interest and Penalty 2.09 - FY 2023-24 The First Appellate Authority, West Bengal The Goods and Services Tax, 2017 Tax, Interest and Penalty 601.80 293.29 FY 2017-18 Tribunal Sales Tax Act Sales Tax 967.34 967.34 Various periods from 2013-14 to 2017-18 The Joint Commissioner of Value Added Tax Industrial Dispute Act, 1947 Wages 27.48 25.74 FY 2016-17 to FY 2022-23 Industrial Tribunal Court, Vadodara