SectorCables
Open₹12.95
Prev. Close₹12.81
Turnover(Lac.)₹27.4
Day's High₹12.95
Day's Low₹12.16
52 Week's High₹15.85
52 Week's Low₹7.9
Book Value₹5.6
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)197.84
P/E18.36
EPS0.7
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
81.35
81.35
81.35
81.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.97
218.73
203.17
185.63
Net Worth
109.32
300.08
284.52
266.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
246.46
249.96
583.32
457.86
yoy growth (%)
-1.4
-57.14
27.4
5.31
Raw materials
-126.5
-140.14
-380.61
-305.36
As % of sales
51.32
56.06
65.24
66.69
Employee costs
-24.44
-30.71
-35.73
-27.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.95
-16.61
35.29
22.2
Depreciation
-15.54
-17.13
-21.19
-19.55
Tax paid
-0.85
4.83
-11.99
-8.62
Working capital
-22.21
-142.73
62.84
-15.71
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.4
-57.14
27.4
5.31
Op profit growth
60.46
-68.99
41.03
-29.24
EBIT growth
162.92
-81.71
49.4
-35.13
Net profit growth
-100.89
-1,186.21
66.16
-59.05
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
220.28
286.34
316.36
272.16
300.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
220.28
286.34
316.36
272.16
300.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.73
2.79
4.55
4.27
2.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
7,208
|62.58
|1,08,615.78
|430.65
|0.41
|5,365.99
|567.52
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,363.85
|66.85
|41,749.8
|154.81
|0.08
|2,279.65
|571.17
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,154.35
|32.54
|17,658.38
|146.09
|0.69
|1,311.72
|285.03
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,423.75
|61.17
|16,086.81
|49.75
|0.42
|1,810.14
|177.42
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
150.75
|272.82
|7,907.2
|4
|0
|250.3
|-17.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Kailash S Choudhari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gaurav Mehta
Independent Director
Anuja Bansal
Independent Director
Sanjay Katyal
Vice Chairman
Satyendra Gupta
Independent Director
Harvinder Singh
Independent Director
Sunil Puri
Reports by Aksh Optifibre Ltd
Summary
Aksh Optifibre Limited (AOL) originally promoted by Choudhari and Navani family with Dr Kailash S Choudhari as the sole promoter, was established as a Private Limited Company on Mar. 86 in the name of Aksh India Private Limited and was converted into a Public Limited Company in Mar.94 and subsequently changed its name to Aksh Optifibre Limited . AOL originally used to manufacture and export PVC and PE Insulated Speciality Cables and later on diversified into Optical Fibre Cables. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of Optical Fibre, Optical Fibre Cable, Fibre Reinforced Plastic Rods, Impregnated Glass Roving Reinforcement and ophthalmic lens. It caters to both domestic and international markets. Apart from these, it provides the E Governance services and FTTH services.During the year 2000, the company has entered into a scheme of merger with Telecords (India) Private Ltd., as a major step towards backward integration for manufacturing FRP rods, one of the principal raw materials use to manufacture optical fibre cables and hence will be the only one in India that manufactures FRP rods as well as optical fibre.The company has initiated steps to build an additional state-of-the-art facility to manufacture FRP Rods, Optical Fibre and Proof Cable at Khatushyamji - Ringus and has acquired 1,88,720 sq.mtrs. of land with its installed capacity from 120,000 to 30,000 km per annum. The company believes that its capacity to manufacture FRP rods will be the highest in
Read More
The Aksh Optifibre Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹12.16 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aksh Optifibre Ltd is ₹197.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aksh Optifibre Ltd is 18.36 and 2.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aksh Optifibre Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aksh Optifibre Ltd is ₹7.9 and ₹15.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aksh Optifibre Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.01%, 3 Years at -1.85%, 1 Year at -6.84%, 6 Month at 55.27%, 3 Month at 51.24% and 1 Month at 24.13%.
