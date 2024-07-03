Summary

Aksh Optifibre Limited (AOL) originally promoted by Choudhari and Navani family with Dr Kailash S Choudhari as the sole promoter, was established as a Private Limited Company on Mar. 86 in the name of Aksh India Private Limited and was converted into a Public Limited Company in Mar.94 and subsequently changed its name to Aksh Optifibre Limited . AOL originally used to manufacture and export PVC and PE Insulated Speciality Cables and later on diversified into Optical Fibre Cables. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of Optical Fibre, Optical Fibre Cable, Fibre Reinforced Plastic Rods, Impregnated Glass Roving Reinforcement and ophthalmic lens. It caters to both domestic and international markets. Apart from these, it provides the E Governance services and FTTH services.During the year 2000, the company has entered into a scheme of merger with Telecords (India) Private Ltd., as a major step towards backward integration for manufacturing FRP rods, one of the principal raw materials use to manufacture optical fibre cables and hence will be the only one in India that manufactures FRP rods as well as optical fibre.The company has initiated steps to build an additional state-of-the-art facility to manufacture FRP Rods, Optical Fibre and Proof Cable at Khatushyamji - Ringus and has acquired 1,88,720 sq.mtrs. of land with its installed capacity from 120,000 to 30,000 km per annum. The company believes that its capacity to manufacture FRP rods will be the highest in

Read More