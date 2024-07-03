iifl-logo-icon 1
Aksh Optifibre Ltd Share Price

12.16
(-5.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:05 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12.95
  • Day's High12.95
  • 52 Wk High15.85
  • Prev. Close12.81
  • Day's Low12.16
  • 52 Wk Low 7.9
  • Turnover (lac)27.4
  • P/E18.36
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value5.6
  • EPS0.7
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)197.84
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Aksh Optifibre Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cables

Open

12.95

Prev. Close

12.81

Turnover(Lac.)

27.4

Day's High

12.95

Day's Low

12.16

52 Week's High

15.85

52 Week's Low

7.9

Book Value

5.6

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

197.84

P/E

18.36

EPS

0.7

Divi. Yield

0

Aksh Optifibre Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Jul, 2024

arrow

Aksh Optifibre Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Aksh Optifibre Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.83%

Foreign: 9.83%

Indian: 15.40%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 74.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aksh Optifibre Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

81.35

81.35

81.35

81.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

27.97

218.73

203.17

185.63

Net Worth

109.32

300.08

284.52

266.98

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

246.46

249.96

583.32

457.86

yoy growth (%)

-1.4

-57.14

27.4

5.31

Raw materials

-126.5

-140.14

-380.61

-305.36

As % of sales

51.32

56.06

65.24

66.69

Employee costs

-24.44

-30.71

-35.73

-27.25

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.95

-16.61

35.29

22.2

Depreciation

-15.54

-17.13

-21.19

-19.55

Tax paid

-0.85

4.83

-11.99

-8.62

Working capital

-22.21

-142.73

62.84

-15.71

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.4

-57.14

27.4

5.31

Op profit growth

60.46

-68.99

41.03

-29.24

EBIT growth

162.92

-81.71

49.4

-35.13

Net profit growth

-100.89

-1,186.21

66.16

-59.05

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

220.28

286.34

316.36

272.16

300.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

220.28

286.34

316.36

272.16

300.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.73

2.79

4.55

4.27

2.34

Aksh Optifibre Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

7,208

62.581,08,615.78430.650.415,365.99567.52

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

4,363.85

66.8541,749.8154.810.082,279.65571.17

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,154.35

32.5417,658.38146.090.691,311.72285.03

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,423.75

61.1716,086.8149.750.421,810.14177.42

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

150.75

272.827,907.240250.3-17.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aksh Optifibre Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Kailash S Choudhari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gaurav Mehta

Independent Director

Anuja Bansal

Independent Director

Sanjay Katyal

Vice Chairman

Satyendra Gupta

Independent Director

Harvinder Singh

Independent Director

Sunil Puri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aksh Optifibre Ltd

Summary

Aksh Optifibre Limited (AOL) originally promoted by Choudhari and Navani family with Dr Kailash S Choudhari as the sole promoter, was established as a Private Limited Company on Mar. 86 in the name of Aksh India Private Limited and was converted into a Public Limited Company in Mar.94 and subsequently changed its name to Aksh Optifibre Limited . AOL originally used to manufacture and export PVC and PE Insulated Speciality Cables and later on diversified into Optical Fibre Cables. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of Optical Fibre, Optical Fibre Cable, Fibre Reinforced Plastic Rods, Impregnated Glass Roving Reinforcement and ophthalmic lens. It caters to both domestic and international markets. Apart from these, it provides the E Governance services and FTTH services.During the year 2000, the company has entered into a scheme of merger with Telecords (India) Private Ltd., as a major step towards backward integration for manufacturing FRP rods, one of the principal raw materials use to manufacture optical fibre cables and hence will be the only one in India that manufactures FRP rods as well as optical fibre.The company has initiated steps to build an additional state-of-the-art facility to manufacture FRP Rods, Optical Fibre and Proof Cable at Khatushyamji - Ringus and has acquired 1,88,720 sq.mtrs. of land with its installed capacity from 120,000 to 30,000 km per annum. The company believes that its capacity to manufacture FRP rods will be the highest in
Company FAQs

What is the Aksh Optifibre Ltd share price today?

The Aksh Optifibre Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹12.16 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aksh Optifibre Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aksh Optifibre Ltd is ₹197.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aksh Optifibre Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aksh Optifibre Ltd is 18.36 and 2.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aksh Optifibre Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aksh Optifibre Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aksh Optifibre Ltd is ₹7.9 and ₹15.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aksh Optifibre Ltd?

Aksh Optifibre Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.01%, 3 Years at -1.85%, 1 Year at -6.84%, 6 Month at 55.27%, 3 Month at 51.24% and 1 Month at 24.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aksh Optifibre Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aksh Optifibre Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 25.24 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 74.75 %

