Aksh Optifibre Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
81.35
81.35
81.35
81.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
27.97
218.73
203.17
185.63
Net Worth
109.32
300.08
284.52
266.98
Minority Interest
Debt
67.49
80.47
113.04
154.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
10.99
10.99
11.82
12.14
Total Liabilities
187.8
391.54
409.38
433.15
Fixed Assets
111.48
126.2
134.61
149.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
31.09
184.85
184.85
182.49
Deferred Tax Asset Net
22.64
4.48
8.19
14.23
Networking Capital
1.85
69.61
62.93
66.27
Inventories
20.46
20.82
34.73
36.39
Inventory Days
53.89
Sundry Debtors
24.25
38.32
106.43
102.16
Debtor Days
151.29
Other Current Assets
42.77
94.16
50.09
55.2
Sundry Creditors
-45.05
-36.53
-69.59
-73.91
Creditor Days
109.45
Other Current Liabilities
-40.57
-47.16
-58.73
-53.57
Cash
20.73
6.4
18.8
20.95
Total Assets
187.8
391.54
409.38
433.15
