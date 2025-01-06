iifl-logo-icon 1
Aksh Optifibre Ltd Cash Flow Statement

12.16
(-5.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:05 PM

Aksh Optifibre FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.95

-16.61

35.29

22.2

Depreciation

-15.54

-17.13

-21.19

-19.55

Tax paid

-0.85

4.83

-11.99

-8.62

Working capital

-22.21

-142.73

62.84

-15.71

Other operating items

Operating

-34.66

-171.64

64.95

-21.67

Capital expenditure

1.81

25.82

89.93

31.47

Free cash flow

-32.85

-145.82

154.88

9.79

Equity raised

366.61

841.42

780.24

738.28

Investing

32.72

-6.31

4.92

-109.17

Financing

31.69

44.67

159.17

58.37

Dividends paid

0

0

4.88

0

Net in cash

398.17

733.94

1,104.09

697.27

