Aksh Optifibre Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.95
-16.61
35.29
22.2
Depreciation
-15.54
-17.13
-21.19
-19.55
Tax paid
-0.85
4.83
-11.99
-8.62
Working capital
-22.21
-142.73
62.84
-15.71
Other operating items
Operating
-34.66
-171.64
64.95
-21.67
Capital expenditure
1.81
25.82
89.93
31.47
Free cash flow
-32.85
-145.82
154.88
9.79
Equity raised
366.61
841.42
780.24
738.28
Investing
32.72
-6.31
4.92
-109.17
Financing
31.69
44.67
159.17
58.37
Dividends paid
0
0
4.88
0
Net in cash
398.17
733.94
1,104.09
697.27
