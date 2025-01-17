Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-51.43
26.5
8.93
26.04
Op profit growth
-90.83
48.6
EBIT growth
-130.39
62.05
Net profit growth
-1,824.3
115.68
-62.26
1.08
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2.26
11.98
10.2
EBIT margin
-5.34
8.53
6.66
Net profit margin
-119.61
3.36
1.97
5.7
RoCE
-2.72
7.63
5.46
RoNW
-29.38
1.1
0.52
1.47
RoA
-15.27
0.75
0.4
1.14
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-22.08
1.28
0.59
1.24
Dividend per share
0
0.3
0
0
Cash EPS
-23.63
-0.16
-0.73
Book value per share
7.83
29.73
28.41
28.29
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.13
24.49
36.1
10.54
P/CEPS
-0.13
-188.29
-28.87
P/B
0.39
1.05
0.74
0.46
EV/EBIDTA
32.61
9.89
8.96
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
23.42
0
0
Tax payout
-15.09
-35.14
-47.17
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
209.71
128.26
132.41
128.17
Inventory days
75.69
31.41
27.58
21.92
Creditor days
-129.67
-72.89
-73.5
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.51
-2.71
-2.23
Net debt / equity
1.94
0.5
0.3
0.22
Net debt / op. profit
36.46
3.31
2.8
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-60.58
-64.61
-65.99
Employee costs
-13.85
-6.39
-6.99
Other costs
-23.28
-16.99
-16.8
