Aksh Optifibre Ltd Key Ratios

10.52
(0.10%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-51.43

26.5

8.93

26.04

Op profit growth

-90.83

48.6

EBIT growth

-130.39

62.05

Net profit growth

-1,824.3

115.68

-62.26

1.08

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.26

11.98

10.2

EBIT margin

-5.34

8.53

6.66

Net profit margin

-119.61

3.36

1.97

5.7

RoCE

-2.72

7.63

5.46

RoNW

-29.38

1.1

0.52

1.47

RoA

-15.27

0.75

0.4

1.14

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-22.08

1.28

0.59

1.24

Dividend per share

0

0.3

0

0

Cash EPS

-23.63

-0.16

-0.73

Book value per share

7.83

29.73

28.41

28.29

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.13

24.49

36.1

10.54

P/CEPS

-0.13

-188.29

-28.87

P/B

0.39

1.05

0.74

0.46

EV/EBIDTA

32.61

9.89

8.96

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

23.42

0

0

Tax payout

-15.09

-35.14

-47.17

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

209.71

128.26

132.41

128.17

Inventory days

75.69

31.41

27.58

21.92

Creditor days

-129.67

-72.89

-73.5

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.51

-2.71

-2.23

Net debt / equity

1.94

0.5

0.3

0.22

Net debt / op. profit

36.46

3.31

2.8

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-60.58

-64.61

-65.99

Employee costs

-13.85

-6.39

-6.99

Other costs

-23.28

-16.99

-16.8

