Aksh Optifibre Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
169.99
206.98
228.18
204.78
233.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
169.99
206.98
228.18
204.78
233.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.67
2.19
4.16
3.67
1.74
Total Income
178.66
209.17
232.35
208.44
235.09
Total Expenditure
157.37
172.46
192.51
188.24
230.09
PBIDT
21.3
36.71
39.84
20.21
5
Interest
11.37
14.01
19.86
21.79
22.22
PBDT
9.93
22.7
19.98
-1.58
-17.22
Depreciation
16.54
18.36
17.97
18.83
17.15
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.4
3.01
1.63
0.18
0
Deferred Tax
2.93
1.46
2.47
-0.42
-6.25
Reported Profit After Tax
-10.94
-0.14
-2.09
-20.17
-28.12
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-10.94
-0.14
-2.09
-20.17
-28.12
Extra-ordinary Items
2.95
0.02
0.01
0
0.15
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-13.89
-0.16
-2.1
-20.17
-28.27
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.67
-0.01
-0.13
-1.24
-1.73
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
81.35
81.35
81.35
81.35
81.35
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.53
17.73
17.45
9.86
2.14
PBDTM(%)
5.84
10.96
8.75
-0.77
-7.37
PATM(%)
-6.43
-0.06
-0.91
-9.84
-12.05
