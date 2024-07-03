iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aksh Optifibre Ltd Nine Monthly Results

11.69
(-2.01%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

169.99

206.98

228.18

204.78

233.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

169.99

206.98

228.18

204.78

233.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.67

2.19

4.16

3.67

1.74

Total Income

178.66

209.17

232.35

208.44

235.09

Total Expenditure

157.37

172.46

192.51

188.24

230.09

PBIDT

21.3

36.71

39.84

20.21

5

Interest

11.37

14.01

19.86

21.79

22.22

PBDT

9.93

22.7

19.98

-1.58

-17.22

Depreciation

16.54

18.36

17.97

18.83

17.15

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.4

3.01

1.63

0.18

0

Deferred Tax

2.93

1.46

2.47

-0.42

-6.25

Reported Profit After Tax

-10.94

-0.14

-2.09

-20.17

-28.12

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-10.94

-0.14

-2.09

-20.17

-28.12

Extra-ordinary Items

2.95

0.02

0.01

0

0.15

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-13.89

-0.16

-2.1

-20.17

-28.27

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.67

-0.01

-0.13

-1.24

-1.73

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

81.35

81.35

81.35

81.35

81.35

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.53

17.73

17.45

9.86

2.14

PBDTM(%)

5.84

10.96

8.75

-0.77

-7.37

PATM(%)

-6.43

-0.06

-0.91

-9.84

-12.05

Aksh Optifibre: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aksh Optifibre Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.