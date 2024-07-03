iifl-logo-icon 1
Aksh Optifibre Ltd Quarterly Results

11.86
(-2.47%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:36 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

26.12

41.95

50.29

51.72

60.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

26.12

41.95

50.29

51.72

60.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.5

0.34

0.5

1.67

6.64

Total Income

28.61

42.29

50.79

53.39

66.98

Total Expenditure

30.04

42.49

110.12

48.7

58.31

PBIDT

-1.43

-0.2

-59.34

4.7

8.67

Interest

2.22

3.34

4.44

3.38

3.84

PBDT

-3.65

-3.54

-63.78

1.32

4.83

Depreciation

3.22

3.04

4.69

5.45

5.5

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

5.38

0

-1.36

-0.01

0.55

Deferred Tax

-3.18

-1.07

-6.74

0.09

3.71

Reported Profit After Tax

-9.06

-5.52

-60.37

-4.21

-4.93

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-9.06

-5.52

-60.37

-4.21

-4.93

Extra-ordinary Items

0.46

-0.14

-59.08

1.18

1.97

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-9.52

-5.38

-1.29

-5.39

-6.9

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.56

-0.34

-3.71

-0.26

-0.3

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

81.35

81.35

81.35

81.35

81.35

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-5.47

-0.47

-117.99

9.08

14.36

PBDTM(%)

-13.97

-8.43

-126.82

2.55

8

PATM(%)

-34.68

-13.15

-120.04

-8.13

-8.17

