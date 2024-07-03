Aksh Optifibre Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
26.12
41.95
50.29
51.72
60.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
26.12
41.95
50.29
51.72
60.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.5
0.34
0.5
1.67
6.64
Total Income
28.61
42.29
50.79
53.39
66.98
Total Expenditure
30.04
42.49
110.12
48.7
58.31
PBIDT
-1.43
-0.2
-59.34
4.7
8.67
Interest
2.22
3.34
4.44
3.38
3.84
PBDT
-3.65
-3.54
-63.78
1.32
4.83
Depreciation
3.22
3.04
4.69
5.45
5.5
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
5.38
0
-1.36
-0.01
0.55
Deferred Tax
-3.18
-1.07
-6.74
0.09
3.71
Reported Profit After Tax
-9.06
-5.52
-60.37
-4.21
-4.93
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-9.06
-5.52
-60.37
-4.21
-4.93
Extra-ordinary Items
0.46
-0.14
-59.08
1.18
1.97
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-9.52
-5.38
-1.29
-5.39
-6.9
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.56
-0.34
-3.71
-0.26
-0.3
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
81.35
81.35
81.35
81.35
81.35
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-5.47
-0.47
-117.99
9.08
14.36
PBDTM(%)
-13.97
-8.43
-126.82
2.55
8
PATM(%)
-34.68
-13.15
-120.04
-8.13
-8.17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.