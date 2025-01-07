Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
246.46
249.96
583.32
457.86
yoy growth (%)
-1.4
-57.14
27.4
5.31
Raw materials
-126.5
-140.14
-380.61
-305.36
As % of sales
51.32
56.06
65.24
66.69
Employee costs
-24.44
-30.71
-35.73
-27.25
As % of sales
9.91
12.28
6.12
5.95
Other costs
-60.71
-57.41
-97.03
-75.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.63
22.96
16.63
16.52
Operating profit
34.8
21.68
69.94
49.59
OPM
14.12
8.67
11.99
10.83
Depreciation
-15.54
-17.13
-21.19
-19.55
Interest expense
-21.63
-26.34
-17.92
-13.41
Other income
6.32
5.17
4.46
5.57
Profit before tax
3.95
-16.61
35.29
22.2
Taxes
-0.85
4.83
-11.99
-8.62
Tax rate
-21.64
-29.09
-33.96
-38.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.09
-11.78
23.3
13.58
Exceptional items
-0.87
-235.95
-0.5
0.14
Net profit
2.22
-247.73
22.8
13.72
yoy growth (%)
-100.89
-1,186.21
66.16
-59.05
NPM
0.9
-99.1
3.9
2.99
