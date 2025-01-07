iifl-logo-icon 1
Aksh Optifibre Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.86
(-2.47%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:36 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

246.46

249.96

583.32

457.86

yoy growth (%)

-1.4

-57.14

27.4

5.31

Raw materials

-126.5

-140.14

-380.61

-305.36

As % of sales

51.32

56.06

65.24

66.69

Employee costs

-24.44

-30.71

-35.73

-27.25

As % of sales

9.91

12.28

6.12

5.95

Other costs

-60.71

-57.41

-97.03

-75.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.63

22.96

16.63

16.52

Operating profit

34.8

21.68

69.94

49.59

OPM

14.12

8.67

11.99

10.83

Depreciation

-15.54

-17.13

-21.19

-19.55

Interest expense

-21.63

-26.34

-17.92

-13.41

Other income

6.32

5.17

4.46

5.57

Profit before tax

3.95

-16.61

35.29

22.2

Taxes

-0.85

4.83

-11.99

-8.62

Tax rate

-21.64

-29.09

-33.96

-38.83

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.09

-11.78

23.3

13.58

Exceptional items

-0.87

-235.95

-0.5

0.14

Net profit

2.22

-247.73

22.8

13.72

yoy growth (%)

-100.89

-1,186.21

66.16

-59.05

NPM

0.9

-99.1

3.9

2.99

