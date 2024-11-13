iifl-logo-icon 1
Aksh Optifibre Ltd Board Meeting

10.63
(2.41%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:39:50 AM

Board Meeting13 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
AKSH OPTIFIBRE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results(Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited financial results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
AKSH OPTIFIBRE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202416 May 2024
AKSH OPTIFIBRE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter and Year Ended March 31 2024 Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Outcome of Board Meeting dated May 27, 2024 Appointment of Cost Auditors, Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
AKSH OPTIFIBRE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held today, i.e. Wednesday, February 14, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

