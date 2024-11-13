Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

AKSH OPTIFIBRE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results(Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited financial results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

AKSH OPTIFIBRE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 16 May 2024

AKSH OPTIFIBRE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter and Year Ended March 31 2024 Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Outcome of Board Meeting dated May 27, 2024 Appointment of Cost Auditors, Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024