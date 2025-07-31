iifl-logo

Bhadora Industries Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Bhadora Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Bhadora Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

31 Jul, 2025|02:15 PM
Feb-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 95.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 95.24%

Non-Promoter- 4.76%

Institutions: 4.76%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Bhadora Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

1.65

1.65

1.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

8.5

3.55

3.37

Net Worth

10.15

5.2

5.02

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Bhadora Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

6,928.95

47.81,04,292.49567.830.55,704.38648.61

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

3,903.5

50.2837,298.96195.750.12,590.32605.5

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,414

53.1415,990.39127.740.422,217.84189.93

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

896.4

25.1813,709.48151.860.891,594.58300.71

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

163.85

248.268,634.427.750333.81-16.66

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Bhadora Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shashank Bhadora

Executive Director

PRADEEP BHADORA

Executive Director

Anil Bhadora

Independent Director

Radhika Tripathi

Independent Director

Rahul Verma

Independent Director

Manish Joshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Archana Khare

Registered Office

No.505 Plot No.39 405 NRK BIZ,

Park PU4 Scheme N 54 DDU Nagar,

Madhya Pradesh - 452010

Tel: +91 70000 61995

Website: http://www.vidhutcables.com

Email: cs@vidhutcables.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Bhadora Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Bhadora Industries Ltd share price today?

The Bhadora Industries Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Bhadora Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bhadora Industries Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 31 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bhadora Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bhadora Industries Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 31 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bhadora Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bhadora Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bhadora Industries Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 31 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bhadora Industries Ltd?

Bhadora Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bhadora Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bhadora Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhadora Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.