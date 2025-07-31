Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.65
1.65
1.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
8.5
3.55
3.37
Net Worth
10.15
5.2
5.02
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
6,928.95
|47.8
|1,04,292.49
|567.83
|0.5
|5,704.38
|648.61
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
3,903.5
|50.28
|37,298.96
|195.75
|0.1
|2,590.32
|605.5
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,414
|53.14
|15,990.39
|127.74
|0.42
|2,217.84
|189.93
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
896.4
|25.18
|13,709.48
|151.86
|0.89
|1,594.58
|300.71
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
163.85
|248.26
|8,634.42
|7.75
|0
|333.81
|-16.66
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shashank Bhadora
Executive Director
PRADEEP BHADORA
Executive Director
Anil Bhadora
Independent Director
Radhika Tripathi
Independent Director
Rahul Verma
Independent Director
Manish Joshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Archana Khare
No.505 Plot No.39 405 NRK BIZ,
Park PU4 Scheme N 54 DDU Nagar,
Madhya Pradesh - 452010
Tel: +91 70000 61995
Website: http://www.vidhutcables.com
Email: cs@vidhutcables.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Bhadora Industries Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.