Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
34.11
19.42
5.61
3.71
Net Worth
44.11
29.42
15.61
13.71
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
7,220.85
|62.58
|1,08,615.78
|430.65
|0.41
|5,365.99
|567.52
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,369.3
|66.85
|41,749.8
|154.81
|0.08
|2,279.65
|571.17
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,154.6
|32.54
|17,658.38
|146.09
|0.69
|1,311.72
|285.03
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,422.75
|61.17
|16,086.81
|49.75
|0.42
|1,810.14
|177.42
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
150.05
|272.82
|7,907.2
|4
|0
|250.3
|-17.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Satish Kumar Gupta
Managing Director
Mohit Vohra
Independent Director
Pramod Jain
Independent Director
Girish Buttan
Independent Director
Kanika Bhutani
Whole Time Director
Amit Dhawan
Whole Time Director
Amrit Singh Randhawa
Whole Time Director
Rupinder Singh
Whole Time Director
Vishesh Abrol
Whole Time Director
Vivek Abrol
Non Executive Director
Aikjot Singh
Non Executive Director
Rajbir Singh Randhawa
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
PANKAJ .
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Quadrant Future Tek Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The Quadrant Future Tek Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Quadrant Future Tek Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Quadrant Future Tek Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Quadrant Future Tek Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Quadrant Future Tek Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 06 Jan ‘25
Quadrant Future Tek Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.