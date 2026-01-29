Quadrant Future Tek Bags ₹230.42 Crore KAVACH Contract from Integral Coach Factory

29 Jan 2026 , 11:55 AM
Quadrant Future Tek Ltd said on Thursday, January 29, that it has received a contract worth ₹230.42 crore from Integral Coach Factory, Chennai.
The contract is for the supply, retrofitment, testing and commissioning of 192 Onboard KAVACH Equipment Version 4.0. The scope of the contract also includes warranty and long term annual maintenance of the equipment. The order has been awarded by a domestic entity.
As per the company, the contract is to be executed over a period of 12 months. Quadrant Future Tek is a research driven company engaged in the development of next generation train control and signalling systems under the Indian Railways KAVACH project.
The KAVACH project is aimed at enhancing safety and reliability for rail passengers. The company also operates a specialised cable manufacturing facility with an in house Electron Beam Irradiation Centre.
Its speciality cables are used in railway rolling stock and the naval defence segment. The facility is equipped with end to end infrastructure to manufacture solar and electric vehicle cables.
