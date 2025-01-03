Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
DCW Ltd
91.44
|-0.08
|-0.09
|2698.90
|277.18
Goa Carbon Ltd
728.9
|-11.10
|-1.50
|666.94
|18.37
Tamil Nadu Petro Products Ltd
80.44
|-0.24
|-0.30
|723.72
|19.42
Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd
2954.65
|-60.65
|-2.01
|5197.23
|24.58
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd
135.03
|-2.62
|-1.90
|3360.34
|18.89
Manali Petrochemicals Ltd
64.4
|-0.17
|-0.26
|1107.68
|0
Supreme Petrochem Ltd
657.5
|-6.45
|-0.97
|12363.72
|30.35
Pearl Engineering Polymers Ltd
1.75
|0.00
|0.00
|5.32
|0
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd
561.1
|0.85
|0.15
|3877.22
|22.06
Panama Petrochem Ltd
375.75
|5.40
|1.46
|2273.05
|18.06
Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd
1268.35
|-19.75
|-1.53
|1897.17
|39.38
Kothari Petrochemicals Ltd
201.07
|3.66
|1.85
|1183.22
|17.74
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.