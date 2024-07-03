Summary

Supreme Petrochem promoted by Supreme Industries (SIL) and R Raheja Investments was incorporated on December 14, 1989. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of Styrenics and manufactures Polystyrene (PS), Expandable Polystyrene (EPS), Masterbatches and Compounds of Styrenics and other Polymers, Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Board (XPS) Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) with manufacturing facilities at Amdoshi Dist Raigad, Maharashtra and Manali New Town, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.The Company manufactures Styrene Monomer (SM) and polystyrene. The Polystyrene plant was set up in collaboration with ABB Lumus Crest, USA, at Nagothane, in Maharashtra with an installed capacity of 66000 TPA. Polystyrene is a thermoplastic resin having applications in television cabinets, car components, novelty items, food packaging, audio and video cassettes, computers, air-conditioners and washing machines, beeds, bangles, etc. It manufactures high quality polystyrene using the proven Huntsman process at its state-of-the-art plant and has a market share of around 55%.The Polystyrene industry have experienced difficult conditions in the past, mainly due to significant capacity additions and lower demand. This adversely affected the profitability of company, But recently due the improvement in the global economy and particularly that of South-East Asia has resulted in improved demand for polystyrene. Also recovery in petrochemical prices has resulted in increase in polymer prices in recent tim

Read More