SectorPetrochemicals
Open₹667
Prev. Close₹657.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹616.25
Day's High₹667
Day's Low₹645.1
52 Week's High₹926.6
52 Week's Low₹521.25
Book Value₹118.67
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12,215.17
P/E30.02
EPS21.88
Divi. Yield1.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
37.61
37.61
37.61
91.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,981.5
1,806.26
1,478.02
970.82
Net Worth
2,019.11
1,843.87
1,515.63
1,062.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
5,032.29
3,185.17
2,724.24
3,193.8
yoy growth (%)
57.99
16.91
-14.7
5.52
Raw materials
-3,844.41
-2,294.85
-2,357.01
-2,878.03
As % of sales
76.39
72.04
86.52
90.11
Employee costs
-48.31
-45.68
-41.68
-39.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
887.81
643.78
117.89
76.16
Depreciation
-41.85
-39.14
-36.03
-23.27
Tax paid
-224.55
-166.29
-15.24
-26.95
Working capital
288.92
64.18
141.87
-149.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
57.99
16.91
-14.7
5.52
Op profit growth
35.35
350.46
59.07
-52.43
EBIT growth
37.32
423.38
55.28
-56.35
Net profit growth
38.9
365.15
108.61
-57.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Petrochem Ltd
SPLPETRO
657.5
|30.02
|12,352.44
|90.34
|1.37
|1,500.44
|111.66
Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd
STYRENIX
2,954.65
|24
|5,174.54
|70.1
|3.2
|653.22
|457.45
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd
SOTL
561.1
|22.13
|3,876.53
|31.81
|0.71
|901.1
|235.41
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd
BEPL
135.03
|18.53
|3,360.83
|46.95
|2.96
|366.91
|39.02
DCW Ltd
DCW
91.44
|277.39
|2,701.85
|-1.25
|0
|488.74
|35.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
M P Taparia
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rajan Raheja
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
S J Taparia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
M S Ramachandran
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
R Kannan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
B L Taparia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ameeta Parpia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
S Sivaram
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
D N Mishra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rajeev M Pandia
Whole-time Director
K V Majumdar
Independent Director
B N Bankapur
Independent Director
RITA AMITABH TEAOTIA
Independent Director
Anup Kumar Ghosh
Independent Director
Sanjay Rangrao Chougute
Reports by Supreme Petrochem Ltd
Summary
Supreme Petrochem promoted by Supreme Industries (SIL) and R Raheja Investments was incorporated on December 14, 1989. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of Styrenics and manufactures Polystyrene (PS), Expandable Polystyrene (EPS), Masterbatches and Compounds of Styrenics and other Polymers, Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Board (XPS) Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) with manufacturing facilities at Amdoshi Dist Raigad, Maharashtra and Manali New Town, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.The Company manufactures Styrene Monomer (SM) and polystyrene. The Polystyrene plant was set up in collaboration with ABB Lumus Crest, USA, at Nagothane, in Maharashtra with an installed capacity of 66000 TPA. Polystyrene is a thermoplastic resin having applications in television cabinets, car components, novelty items, food packaging, audio and video cassettes, computers, air-conditioners and washing machines, beeds, bangles, etc. It manufactures high quality polystyrene using the proven Huntsman process at its state-of-the-art plant and has a market share of around 55%.The Polystyrene industry have experienced difficult conditions in the past, mainly due to significant capacity additions and lower demand. This adversely affected the profitability of company, But recently due the improvement in the global economy and particularly that of South-East Asia has resulted in improved demand for polystyrene. Also recovery in petrochemical prices has resulted in increase in polymer prices in recent tim
The Supreme Petrochem Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹649.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Supreme Petrochem Ltd is ₹12215.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Supreme Petrochem Ltd is 30.02 and 5.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Supreme Petrochem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Supreme Petrochem Ltd is ₹521.25 and ₹926.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Supreme Petrochem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.10%, 3 Years at 22.80%, 1 Year at 17.49%, 6 Month at -16.56%, 3 Month at -21.46% and 1 Month at -12.27%.
