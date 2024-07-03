iifl-logo-icon 1
Supreme Petrochem Ltd Share Price

649.6
(-1.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

  • Open667
  • Day's High667
  • 52 Wk High926.6
  • Prev. Close657.5
  • Day's Low645.1
  • 52 Wk Low 521.25
  • Turnover (lac)616.25
  • P/E30.02
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value118.67
  • EPS21.88
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12,215.17
  • Div. Yield1.37
Supreme Petrochem Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Petrochemicals

Open

667

Prev. Close

657.5

Turnover(Lac.)

616.25

Day's High

667

Day's Low

645.1

52 Week's High

926.6

52 Week's Low

521.25

Book Value

118.67

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12,215.17

P/E

30.02

EPS

21.88

Divi. Yield

1.37

Supreme Petrochem Ltd Corporate Action

24 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 01 Nov, 2024

arrow

24 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Apr, 2024

arrow

11 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Supreme Petrochem Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Supreme Petrochem Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.24%

Non-Promoter- 6.26%

Institutions: 6.26%

Non-Institutions: 29.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Supreme Petrochem Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

37.61

37.61

37.61

91.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,981.5

1,806.26

1,478.02

970.82

Net Worth

2,019.11

1,843.87

1,515.63

1,062.42

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

5,032.29

3,185.17

2,724.24

3,193.8

yoy growth (%)

57.99

16.91

-14.7

5.52

Raw materials

-3,844.41

-2,294.85

-2,357.01

-2,878.03

As % of sales

76.39

72.04

86.52

90.11

Employee costs

-48.31

-45.68

-41.68

-39.65

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

887.81

643.78

117.89

76.16

Depreciation

-41.85

-39.14

-36.03

-23.27

Tax paid

-224.55

-166.29

-15.24

-26.95

Working capital

288.92

64.18

141.87

-149.73

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

57.99

16.91

-14.7

5.52

Op profit growth

35.35

350.46

59.07

-52.43

EBIT growth

37.32

423.38

55.28

-56.35

Net profit growth

38.9

365.15

108.61

-57.62

Supreme Petrochem Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Petrochem Ltd

SPLPETRO

657.5

30.0212,352.4490.341.371,500.44111.66

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd

STYRENIX

2,954.65

245,174.5470.13.2653.22457.45

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd

SOTL

561.1

22.133,876.5331.810.71901.1235.41

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd

BEPL

135.03

18.533,360.8346.952.96366.9139.02

DCW Ltd

DCW

91.44

277.392,701.85-1.250488.7435.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Supreme Petrochem Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

M P Taparia

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rajan Raheja

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

S J Taparia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

M S Ramachandran

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

R Kannan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

B L Taparia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ameeta Parpia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

S Sivaram

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

D N Mishra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajeev M Pandia

Whole-time Director

K V Majumdar

Independent Director

B N Bankapur

Independent Director

RITA AMITABH TEAOTIA

Independent Director

Anup Kumar Ghosh

Independent Director

Sanjay Rangrao Chougute

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Supreme Petrochem Ltd

Summary

Supreme Petrochem promoted by Supreme Industries (SIL) and R Raheja Investments was incorporated on December 14, 1989. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of Styrenics and manufactures Polystyrene (PS), Expandable Polystyrene (EPS), Masterbatches and Compounds of Styrenics and other Polymers, Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Board (XPS) Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) with manufacturing facilities at Amdoshi Dist Raigad, Maharashtra and Manali New Town, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.The Company manufactures Styrene Monomer (SM) and polystyrene. The Polystyrene plant was set up in collaboration with ABB Lumus Crest, USA, at Nagothane, in Maharashtra with an installed capacity of 66000 TPA. Polystyrene is a thermoplastic resin having applications in television cabinets, car components, novelty items, food packaging, audio and video cassettes, computers, air-conditioners and washing machines, beeds, bangles, etc. It manufactures high quality polystyrene using the proven Huntsman process at its state-of-the-art plant and has a market share of around 55%.The Polystyrene industry have experienced difficult conditions in the past, mainly due to significant capacity additions and lower demand. This adversely affected the profitability of company, But recently due the improvement in the global economy and particularly that of South-East Asia has resulted in improved demand for polystyrene. Also recovery in petrochemical prices has resulted in increase in polymer prices in recent tim
Company FAQs

What is the Supreme Petrochem Ltd share price today?

The Supreme Petrochem Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹649.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Supreme Petrochem Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Supreme Petrochem Ltd is ₹12215.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Supreme Petrochem Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Supreme Petrochem Ltd is 30.02 and 5.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Supreme Petrochem Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Supreme Petrochem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Supreme Petrochem Ltd is ₹521.25 and ₹926.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Supreme Petrochem Ltd?

Supreme Petrochem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 52.10%, 3 Years at 22.80%, 1 Year at 17.49%, 6 Month at -16.56%, 3 Month at -21.46% and 1 Month at -12.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Supreme Petrochem Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Supreme Petrochem Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.24 %
Institutions - 6.26 %
Public - 29.49 %

