<dhhead>INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT</dhhead>

To the Members of Supreme Petrochem Limited Report on the Audit of the Ind-AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind-AS financial statements of SUPREME PETROCHEM LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and the Notes to the Ind-AS financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (Ind-AS) and with other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI’) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditor’s Response Valuation of Inventory: Value of Inventory amounting to R 48,060.33 lakhs form a significant part i.e.15.68% of the Companys total assets. Inventory comprises of Raw Materials, Finished Goods, Stock in process and Stores and Spares. Inventories are valued at lower of cost and net realizable value. Styrene Monomer is the main raw material for the Company. Styrene Monomer, which is imported, is subject to high price fluctuation risk as well as foreign currency risk. The volatility in the prices of Styrene Monomer may significantly impact the valuation of not only Raw material but also other items of inventory. In determining the net realizable value, the Management uses data of sales of finished good available post the year end and the basis of provisions for obsolescence which is based on Management estimate. We have reviewed the stock records and held discussion with the Management. We have verified arithmetical accuracy of valuation records / reports. Inventory at all the locations, except inventory at third party locations were physically verified by the Management as at March 31,2024, which we have also attended and verified on a test check basis the inventory lying at the Nagothane and Manali plants of the Company. We have verified that the weighted average cost valuation tabulated by the system. We have reviewed the price movement of Styrene Monomer prices with respect to cost to the Company and the contracts entered into by the Company and also have compared such prices with the recent selling prices. We have compared the value of Finished Goods with the last selling prices of the respective finished products to determine the basis of valuation adopted. We have also verified the foreign exchange cover taken by the Company for the foreign currency exposure risk. We have considered this as a key audit matter due to the significance in the amount of inventory and volatility in the prices of Styrene Monomer.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Directors Report and Report on Corporate Governance but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed on the other information that we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of the users of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2023, have been audited by a firm of Chartered Accountants other than Kalyaniwalla & Mistry LLP, who have expressed an unmodified opinion on those financial statements vide their report dated April 26, 2023, which has been furnished and has been relied upon by us for the purpose of our audit of the financial statements.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matter stated in paragraph h(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors of the Company as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors of the Company are disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) The observation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph h(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, ("the Rules"), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 40 to the financial statements.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) The Management has represented that:

a) to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entity(ies) ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including

foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

Based on such audit procedures performed by us that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e) of the Rules as provided under a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v) As per information and explanation furnished by Management and based on the records of the Company, the dividend proposed in the previous year, as well as the interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed a final dividend for the year ended March 31,2024, which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The proposed dividend is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act.

vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except that no audit trail was enabled at the database level for accounting software SAP (database HANA) to log any direct data changes. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with, in respect of accounting software for the period for which the audit trail feature was enabled and operating.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended March 31, 2024.

3. According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid / provided managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ in our Independent Auditors’ Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024:

Statement on Matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020:

i) Property, Plant and Equipment

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records

showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) As explained to us, the Company has a program for physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment including Right-to-use assets at periodic intervals by which all Property, Plant and Equipment are verified in an annual phased manner. In our opinion, the period of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its Property, Plant and Equipment. The discrepancies reported on such verification are not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

c) Based on our examination of the registered sales deed provided to us, we report that the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the Lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company, except for the immovable properties held at Deherand (Maharashtra), Manali (Tamil Nadu) and Nagothane (Maharashtra) for which the title deeds are not reconciled with the books of account.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and Intangible assets during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, representation obtained from Management and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024, for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii) Inventory

a) The inventory has been physically verified by the Management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were less than 10% in the aggregate for each class of inventories and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of R 5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements comprising (stock statements, book debt statements and other stipulated financial information) filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters.

iii) The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security, and granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year, except in case of loans given to employees.

(a) The Company has not provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity, hence reporting under paragraph (iii) (a) is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made investments, provided guarantees, given security and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships. However, the Company has granted loans to its employees, the terms and conditions of the grant of loans to its employees being interest free loans are not prejudicial to the interests of the Company.

(c) In respect of loans to employees and key managerial personnel, the repayment schedule of principal has been stipulated and the receipt / repayments are regular.

(d) In respect of loans granted to employees and key managerial personnel, there are no amounts overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) In respect of loans granted to employees and key managerial personnel, there were no amounts which have fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same employees.

(f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in

the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under paragraph (iii)(f) is not applicable.

iv) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, or provided guarantees or securities that are covered under the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. During the year, the Company has subscribed for an investment for which the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

v) According to the information and explanations given to us and representation obtained from Management, the Company has not accepted deposits from the public to which the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed thereunder apply. Accordingly, paragraph (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi) The maintenance of cost records has been prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of specified products of the Company. For such products we have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies

(Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 as amended and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii) According to the information and explanations given to us and records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion:

a) the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess, Professional Tax and other material applicable statutory dues, with the appropriate authorities during the year. We have been informed that there are no undisputed dues which have remained outstanding as at the last day of the financial year, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024, on account of disputes are given below:

(R in Lakhs)

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Forum where Dispute is Pending Period to which the Amount Relates Amount** Finance Act 1994 Service Tax CESTAT Sept 2013 to June 2014, July 2014 to May 2015 110.33 Tamil Nadu VAT Act, 2006 VAT and Penalty Additional Commissioner FY 2012-2013 1.20 Goods and Services Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax Act Deputy Commissioner (Appeals) FY 2016-2017 16.71 Goods and Services Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax Act Joint Commissioner (Appeals IV) July 2017-March 2018 2,067.23 Goods and Services Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax Act Yet to file an Appeal FY 2018-2019 5,771.70 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax Income Tax Commissioner (Appeal) FY 2019-2020 12.58

** includes penalty and interest on taxes where applicable and is net of amounts paid under protest

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the records examined by us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix) Borrowings

a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company did not have any loans or borrowings from any lender during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lenders.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not taken any term loans from any lender. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us by Management and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised any funds on short-term basis. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, representation obtained from Management, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and accordingly reporting on paragraphs 3(ix)(e) and (f) of the Order are not applicable.

x) Allotment of Shares

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, representation obtained from Management, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi) Fraud

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, on the basis of the records examined by us and representation from Management, no fraud by the Company or any material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) Internal Audit System

a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) In respect of registration u/s 45-IA

(a) In our opinion, according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and has also not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) and

(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(c) The Company and any other company in the Group is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) and (d) of the Order are not applicable.

xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the current financial year and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditor of the Company during the year.

xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company.

We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and representation received from Management. Our report does not give any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the

balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount as at the end of March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2024, respectively, to a Special account within a period of 30 days from the end of the said

financial years in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the Act.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT

(Referred to in Para 2 (g) Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our Independent Auditor’s Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended March 31,2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of SUPREME PETROCHEM LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31,2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act" or the "Companies Act").

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by

the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.