Supreme Petrochem Q4 Profit Dips 19% YoY, ₹7.50 Final Dividend Declared

24 Apr 2025 , 11:42 AM

Supreme Petrochem registered a net profit of ₹106.9 crore during the fourth quarter of FY25, an 18.71% decrease on a year-on-year basis but a robust sequential recovery of 49.72% over Q3FY25. Q4FY25 operating revenue was ₹1,539 crore, a marginal decrease by 1.52% over ₹1,563 crore of Q4FY24. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, however, it increased by 9.51% from ₹1,405 crore in Q3FY25.

The firm reported an EBITDA of ₹163.4 crore for the March 2025 quarter, falling 15.90% compared to ₹194.3 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the EBITDA grew sharply by 40.02% over ₹116.7 crore seen in Q3FY25. Q4FY25 EBITDA margin of 10.62% is lower by 181 basis points on a year-on-year basis but up 232 basis points sequentially, which shows better operational efficiency.

For the entire FY25, Supreme Petrochem witnessed revenue from operations of ₹6,023.4 crore, a healthy 14.66% growth compared to ₹5,253.3 crore reported in FY24. The company’s FY25 EBITDA was ₹605.7 crore, up 13.24% from ₹534.9 crore in the last fiscal.

Even as EBITDA went up, annual EBITDA margin fell by a slight notch to 10.06% from 10.18% in FY24, indicating a marginal decline of 12 basis points. Supreme Petrochem’s net profit during FY25 rose to ₹390.5 crore, up 12.70% from ₹346.5 crore in the previous year, reflecting stable financial performance for the year.

The board of the company has recommended a final dividend of ₹7.50 per equity share for FY25, pending shareholder approval at its 36th Annual General Meeting. The date for record to ascertain shareholders’ eligibility to receive the last dividend has been set at July 4, 2025, being the same day as the convened AGM.

