Supreme Petrochem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

649.6
(-1.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Supreme Petroch. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

887.81

643.78

117.89

76.16

Depreciation

-41.85

-39.14

-36.03

-23.27

Tax paid

-224.55

-166.29

-15.24

-26.95

Working capital

288.92

64.18

141.87

-149.73

Other operating items

Operating

910.33

502.52

208.49

-123.79

Capital expenditure

16.67

15.91

74.76

20.94

Free cash flow

927

518.43

283.25

-102.85

Equity raised

1,729.16

1,067.74

1,020.05

1,045.81

Investing

13.51

335.47

-115.99

140.2

Financing

78.29

70.34

29.28

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,747.96

1,991.99

1,216.59

1,083.15

