Supreme Petrochem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
887.81
643.78
117.89
76.16
Depreciation
-41.85
-39.14
-36.03
-23.27
Tax paid
-224.55
-166.29
-15.24
-26.95
Working capital
288.92
64.18
141.87
-149.73
Other operating items
Operating
910.33
502.52
208.49
-123.79
Capital expenditure
16.67
15.91
74.76
20.94
Free cash flow
927
518.43
283.25
-102.85
Equity raised
1,729.16
1,067.74
1,020.05
1,045.81
Investing
13.51
335.47
-115.99
140.2
Financing
78.29
70.34
29.28
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,747.96
1,991.99
1,216.59
1,083.15
No Record Found
