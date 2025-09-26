iifl-logo

Supreme Petrochem Starts 70,000 TPA ABS Production in Maharashtra

26 Sep 2025 , 10:25 AM

Supreme Petrochem Ltd said on September 25 that it has started operations at its first acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) production line at the Amdoshi plant in Nagothane, Maharashtra. The unit, which adds a capacity of 70,000 tonnes a year, was set up with technical assistance from Versalis, Italy, and went onstream the same day.

With this, the company has taken a key step in diversifying its product mix and strengthening its presence in the engineering plastics space. For the April–June quarter of FY26, performance remained muted with overall sales volumes rising only 0.5% from a year earlier.

Demand from OEMs stayed weak, while unseasonal rains curbed sales of cooling appliances, including refrigerators and air conditioners. Non-OEM demand too was soft, weighing on overall volumes during the quarter.

Even so, the management remains upbeat. Executive Director Rakesh Nayyar told CNBC-TV18 that the company is aiming for nearly 12% growth in volumes in the current financial year.

Financially, revenue in the first quarter slipped 10% year-on-year to ₹1,388 crore. Operating profit (EBITDA) dropped 21% to ₹115 crore, while net profit fell 24% to ₹81 crore.

