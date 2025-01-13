Supreme Petrochem Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
37.61
37.61
37.61
91.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,981.5
1,806.26
1,478.02
970.82
Net Worth
2,019.11
1,843.87
1,515.63
1,062.42
Minority Interest
Debt
114.14
16.66
37.23
41.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
69.91
38.39
34.41
35.69
Total Liabilities
2,203.16
1,898.92
1,587.27
1,139.17
Fixed Assets
1,001.36
634.65
515.85
367.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
571.8
562.55
483.79
470.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
32.57
2.98
0
0
Networking Capital
77.05
349.22
140.19
196.65
Inventories
480.6
646.93
300.76
317.81
Inventory Days
21.81
36.41
Sundry Debtors
394.97
362.29
411.78
384.99
Debtor Days
29.86
44.11
Other Current Assets
95.73
175.09
118.67
107.6
Sundry Creditors
-819.64
-783.13
-537.73
-571.3
Creditor Days
39
65.46
Other Current Liabilities
-74.6
-51.96
-153.29
-42.45
Cash
520.37
349.52
447.45
106.75
Total Assets
2,203.16
1,898.92
1,587.28
1,141.59
