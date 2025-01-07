iifl-logo-icon 1
Supreme Petrochem Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

658.25
(1.33%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:11 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

5,032.29

3,185.17

2,724.24

3,193.8

yoy growth (%)

57.99

16.91

-14.7

5.52

Raw materials

-3,844.41

-2,294.85

-2,357.01

-2,878.03

As % of sales

76.39

72.04

86.52

90.11

Employee costs

-48.31

-45.68

-41.68

-39.65

As % of sales

0.96

1.43

1.53

1.24

Other costs

-234.16

-175.71

-177.04

-182.77

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.65

5.51

6.49

5.72

Operating profit

905.4

668.91

148.49

93.34

OPM

17.99

21

5.45

2.92

Depreciation

-41.85

-39.14

-36.03

-23.27

Interest expense

-6.24

-7.27

-6.49

-3.94

Other income

30.5

21.27

11.92

10.02

Profit before tax

887.81

643.78

117.89

76.16

Taxes

-224.55

-166.29

-15.24

-26.95

Tax rate

-25.29

-25.83

-12.93

-35.39

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

663.26

477.49

102.65

49.2

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

663.26

477.49

102.65

49.2

yoy growth (%)

38.9

365.15

108.61

-57.62

NPM

13.18

14.99

3.76

1.54

