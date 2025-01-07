Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
5,032.29
3,185.17
2,724.24
3,193.8
yoy growth (%)
57.99
16.91
-14.7
5.52
Raw materials
-3,844.41
-2,294.85
-2,357.01
-2,878.03
As % of sales
76.39
72.04
86.52
90.11
Employee costs
-48.31
-45.68
-41.68
-39.65
As % of sales
0.96
1.43
1.53
1.24
Other costs
-234.16
-175.71
-177.04
-182.77
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.65
5.51
6.49
5.72
Operating profit
905.4
668.91
148.49
93.34
OPM
17.99
21
5.45
2.92
Depreciation
-41.85
-39.14
-36.03
-23.27
Interest expense
-6.24
-7.27
-6.49
-3.94
Other income
30.5
21.27
11.92
10.02
Profit before tax
887.81
643.78
117.89
76.16
Taxes
-224.55
-166.29
-15.24
-26.95
Tax rate
-25.29
-25.83
-12.93
-35.39
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
663.26
477.49
102.65
49.2
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
663.26
477.49
102.65
49.2
yoy growth (%)
38.9
365.15
108.61
-57.62
NPM
13.18
14.99
3.76
1.54
