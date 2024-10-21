iifl-logo-icon 1
Supreme Petrochem Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting21 Oct 202411 Oct 2024
SUPREME PETROCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the 2nd quarter/half year ended Interim dividend on the paid-up share capital Outcome of Board Meeting Dectared lnterim Dividend of Rs.2.50 per equity share of the company (viz.125%) for the Financial year 2024-2025 on its paid-up equity share capitat (consisting of 188041342 equity shares of Rs 2/- each) entaiting an outgo of Rs.4701.03 Lakhs (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.10.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jul 202411 Jul 2024
SUPREME PETROCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended on June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results 30/06/2024 and other businesses. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024)
Board Meeting24 Apr 202412 Apr 2024
SUPREME PETROCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company including Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Assets and Liabilities thereto for the Quarter/Year ended March 31 2024. (b) Consider and recommend final dividend on the paid-up equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 if any. AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS DATED MARCH 31, 2024 RECORD DATE - JUNE 27, 2024 FOR PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND. ATTACHED AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT/ ANNUAL REPORT OF THE COMPANY FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.04.2024) SUBMISSION OF COPY OF NEWSPAPER PUBLICATION - AFR (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/04/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jan 20248 Jan 2024
SUPREME PETROCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the UFR for quarter/nine months ended 31.12.2023 inter-alia other business(es) Details are enclosed herewith Submission of Un-audited financial Results for the 3rd Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.01.2024)

