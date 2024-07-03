Supreme Petrochem Ltd Summary

Supreme Petrochem promoted by Supreme Industries (SIL) and R Raheja Investments was incorporated on December 14, 1989. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of Styrenics and manufactures Polystyrene (PS), Expandable Polystyrene (EPS), Masterbatches and Compounds of Styrenics and other Polymers, Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Board (XPS) Styrene Methyl Methacrylate (SMMA) with manufacturing facilities at Amdoshi Dist Raigad, Maharashtra and Manali New Town, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.The Company manufactures Styrene Monomer (SM) and polystyrene. The Polystyrene plant was set up in collaboration with ABB Lumus Crest, USA, at Nagothane, in Maharashtra with an installed capacity of 66000 TPA. Polystyrene is a thermoplastic resin having applications in television cabinets, car components, novelty items, food packaging, audio and video cassettes, computers, air-conditioners and washing machines, beeds, bangles, etc. It manufactures high quality polystyrene using the proven Huntsman process at its state-of-the-art plant and has a market share of around 55%.The Polystyrene industry have experienced difficult conditions in the past, mainly due to significant capacity additions and lower demand. This adversely affected the profitability of company, But recently due the improvement in the global economy and particularly that of South-East Asia has resulted in improved demand for polystyrene. Also recovery in petrochemical prices has resulted in increase in polymer prices in recent times. Helped the company to improve its profitability.The Company has been certified by several of the industrys leading certifying bodies. This stands as an assertion of the superior quality of its products and adherence to international standards. ISO 9002 from BVQI, ISO 14001 from DNV, Five Star ratings from the Companys Health and Safety Management System from British Safety Council & Dr. R.J. Rathi Award for Environmental Pollution Control.In 1999-2000, to part finance its expansion project the company allotted 15000000, 10.5% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs 10/- each aggregating to Rs 1500 lacs on private placement basis.During 2000-2001 it completed the expansion projects to increase the capacity of Polystyrene from 112000 TPA to 204000 TPA. Its Compounded Speciality Polystyrene facility with 17000 TPA commissioned successfully and was under trial runs. Also it has received approval for setting up a Jetty and Chemical Handling Terminal at Raigad, Maharashtra.During the year 2004, the Board of the Company approved the Capital Expenditure Schemes in terms of a) Construction of Minor Port with shore tanks at Alibag, Dist. Raigad in Maharashtra; (b) Revamping and de-bottlenecking of, Polystyrene lines from capacity of 2,04,000 t.p.a. to 2,72,000 t.p.a.; and (c) EPS plant with 40,000 t.p.a. capacity.The installed capacity of the Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) plant in Chennai increased to 27700 TPA effective from June 1, 2010. The Company started commercial production of Extruded Polystyrene Board (XPS) from August, 2009. The Companys new plants for Expandable Polystyrene (including Cup Grade EPS) at the existing site in Maharashtra started production from February 2012. The installed capacity of Speciality Compounds and Polymers (SPC), which increased to 33500 TPA was implemented in January, 2012 by installing 4 new lines. Companys XPS Boards under brand name, INSUBOARD were used in several large commercial projects, green buildings and in cold storages across the Country. The Company completed the capital expenditure schemes relating to EPS and Cup Grade EPS, SPC and Captive Power Plant during the year without any cost overrun. A total capex of Rs. 6280 lacs was incurred during the year 2012.Polystyrene (PS ) expansion at Amdoshi and Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) expansion at both Amdoshi and Manali plants was commissioned during 2022-23. The Company incurred a total expenditure of Rs 206 crores during the year 2022-23 for projects related to PS, EPS, Mass ABS and hardware replacement at Amdoshi and Manali plant