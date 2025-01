AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS DATED MARCH 31, 2024 RECORD DATE - JUNE 27, 2024 FOR PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND. ANNUAL REPORT 2023-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/06/2024) Proceedings of the 35th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/07/2024) SUBMISSION OF VOTING RESULTS RELATED TO 35TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 04.07.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/07/2024) AS PER EMAIL DATED 08/07/2024 FOR WANT OF AGM END TIME, REVISED PROCEEDINGS FILED MENTIONING END TIME OF AGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/07/2024)