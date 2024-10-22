Outcome of Board Meeting Dectared lnterim Dividend of Rs.2.50 per equity share of the company (viz.125%) for the Financial year 2024-2025 on its paid-up equity share capitat (consisting of 188041342 equity shares of Rs 2/- each) entaiting an outgo of Rs.4701.03 Lakhs Record Date for payment of Interim Dividend is 25/10/2024 Revised Record Date for payment of Interim Dividend from 25/10/2024 to 01/11/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.10.2024)