|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|21 Oct 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|1 Nov 2024
|2.5
|125
|Interim
|Outcome of Board Meeting Dectared lnterim Dividend of Rs.2.50 per equity share of the company (viz.125%) for the Financial year 2024-2025 on its paid-up equity share capitat (consisting of 188041342 equity shares of Rs 2/- each) entaiting an outgo of Rs.4701.03 Lakhs Record Date for payment of Interim Dividend is 25/10/2024 Revised Record Date for payment of Interim Dividend from 25/10/2024 to 01/11/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.10.2024)
|Dividend
|24 Apr 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|7
|350
|Final
|AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS DATED MARCH 31, 2024 RECORD DATE - JUNE 27, 2024 FOR PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND.
