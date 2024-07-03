Summary

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited (BEPL) was incorporated on 9 Apr.84 under the name Bhansali Steels. It commenced business on 16 May 84. It changed its name to Bhansali Engineering Polymers on 4 Jan.86 by setting up a project for the manufacture of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) resins. A fresh certificate of incorporation was issued on 23 Jan.86. The company is engaged in manufacturing of ABS and SAN resins which is classified under the category of Highly Specialized Engineering Thermoplastics and is presently having manufacturing facilities at Abu Road, Rajasthan and Satnoor, Madhya Pradesh.BEPL has been promoted by B M Bhansali and P R Bhansali in association with the Madhya Pradesh Audyogik Vikas Nigam (MPAVN), an industrial development corporation of the state government of Madhya Pradesh. Anand Swarup Gupta is the Chairman and B M Bhansali is the Managing Director of the company.In May 89, the company came out with a public issue of 36 lac equity shares at par aggregating Rs 3.6 cr. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to part-finance a Rs 25.25-cr project to manufacture 6000 tpa of ABS resin in technical collaboration with Sumitomo Chemical Engineering Company, Japan The plant is located in the Chindwara district of Madhya Pradesh.Companys product is well established in the international market & confident that will achieved higher export growth in coming years. Company has received ISO 9002 Quality Standard Certificate from KPMG for manufacture & marke

