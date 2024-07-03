iifl-logo-icon 1
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd Share Price

129.77
(-3.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:29:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open135.7
  • Day's High135.94
  • 52 Wk High177
  • Prev. Close135.03
  • Day's Low128.8
  • 52 Wk Low 81.6
  • Turnover (lac)406.52
  • P/E18.53
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value41.04
  • EPS7.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,229.44
  • Div. Yield2.96
No Records Found

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Petrochemicals

Open

135.7

Prev. Close

135.03

Turnover(Lac.)

406.52

Day's High

135.94

Day's Low

128.8

52 Week's High

177

52 Week's Low

81.6

Book Value

41.04

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,229.44

P/E

18.53

EPS

7.29

Divi. Yield

2.96

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd Corporate Action

20 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Apr, 2024

arrow

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 31 Oct, 2024

arrow

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:50 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.47%

Non-Promoter- 1.78%

Institutions: 1.78%

Non-Institutions: 40.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.89

16.59

16.59

16.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

896.49

1,049.67

963.81

664.26

Net Worth

921.38

1,066.26

980.4

680.85

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,393.95

1,291.94

1,104.33

1,031.69

yoy growth (%)

7.89

16.98

7.04

64.76

Raw materials

-748.59

-685.1

-893.33

-744.05

As % of sales

53.7

53.02

80.89

72.11

Employee costs

-72.59

-67.97

-28.7

-37.42

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

472.08

445.97

82.61

154.31

Depreciation

-9.96

-10.18

-9.51

-6.07

Tax paid

-122.63

-112.56

-15.78

-54.67

Working capital

277.2

332.69

41.59

-55.74

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.89

16.98

7.04

64.76

Op profit growth

3.71

417.26

-44.09

143.15

EBIT growth

5.74

439.87

-48.95

143.57

Net profit growth

4.81

398.93

-32.93

179.64

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,439.51

1,607.79

1,638.35

1,524.34

1,295.3

Excise Duty

217.78

245.23

244.4

232.4

190.97

Net Sales

1,221.74

1,362.56

1,393.95

1,291.95

1,104.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

40.28

29.74

19.6

10.67

6.09

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Petrochem Ltd

SPLPETRO

657.5

30.0212,352.4490.341.371,500.44111.66

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd

STYRENIX

2,954.65

245,174.5470.13.2653.22457.45

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd

SOTL

561.1

22.133,876.5331.810.71901.1235.41

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd

BEPL

135.03

18.533,360.8346.952.96366.9139.02

DCW Ltd

DCW

91.44

277.392,701.85-1.250488.7435.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

B M Bhansali

Joint Managing Director & CFO

Jayesh B Bhansali

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashwin M Patel

Executive Director

Kenji Asakawa

Independent Director

Rohinton Bomanshaw Anklesaria

Independent Director

Firdaus Nariman Pavri

Independent Director

Taruna Niraj Kumbhar

Whole-time Director

Dilip Krushnarao Shendre

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd

Summary

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited (BEPL) was incorporated on 9 Apr.84 under the name Bhansali Steels. It commenced business on 16 May 84. It changed its name to Bhansali Engineering Polymers on 4 Jan.86 by setting up a project for the manufacture of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) resins. A fresh certificate of incorporation was issued on 23 Jan.86. The company is engaged in manufacturing of ABS and SAN resins which is classified under the category of Highly Specialized Engineering Thermoplastics and is presently having manufacturing facilities at Abu Road, Rajasthan and Satnoor, Madhya Pradesh.BEPL has been promoted by B M Bhansali and P R Bhansali in association with the Madhya Pradesh Audyogik Vikas Nigam (MPAVN), an industrial development corporation of the state government of Madhya Pradesh. Anand Swarup Gupta is the Chairman and B M Bhansali is the Managing Director of the company.In May 89, the company came out with a public issue of 36 lac equity shares at par aggregating Rs 3.6 cr. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to part-finance a Rs 25.25-cr project to manufacture 6000 tpa of ABS resin in technical collaboration with Sumitomo Chemical Engineering Company, Japan The plant is located in the Chindwara district of Madhya Pradesh.Companys product is well established in the international market & confident that will achieved higher export growth in coming years. Company has received ISO 9002 Quality Standard Certificate from KPMG for manufacture & marke
Company FAQs

What is the Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd share price today?

The Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹129.77 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd is ₹3229.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd is 18.53 and 3.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd is ₹81.6 and ₹177 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd?

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.48%, 3 Years at 5.95%, 1 Year at 20.78%, 6 Month at -2.61%, 3 Month at -9.38% and 1 Month at 2.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.47 %
Institutions - 1.79 %
Public - 40.74 %

