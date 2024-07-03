Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPetrochemicals
Open₹135.7
Prev. Close₹135.03
Turnover(Lac.)₹406.52
Day's High₹135.94
Day's Low₹128.8
52 Week's High₹177
52 Week's Low₹81.6
Book Value₹41.04
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,229.44
P/E18.53
EPS7.29
Divi. Yield2.96
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.89
16.59
16.59
16.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
896.49
1,049.67
963.81
664.26
Net Worth
921.38
1,066.26
980.4
680.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,393.95
1,291.94
1,104.33
1,031.69
yoy growth (%)
7.89
16.98
7.04
64.76
Raw materials
-748.59
-685.1
-893.33
-744.05
As % of sales
53.7
53.02
80.89
72.11
Employee costs
-72.59
-67.97
-28.7
-37.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
472.08
445.97
82.61
154.31
Depreciation
-9.96
-10.18
-9.51
-6.07
Tax paid
-122.63
-112.56
-15.78
-54.67
Working capital
277.2
332.69
41.59
-55.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.89
16.98
7.04
64.76
Op profit growth
3.71
417.26
-44.09
143.15
EBIT growth
5.74
439.87
-48.95
143.57
Net profit growth
4.81
398.93
-32.93
179.64
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,439.51
1,607.79
1,638.35
1,524.34
1,295.3
Excise Duty
217.78
245.23
244.4
232.4
190.97
Net Sales
1,221.74
1,362.56
1,393.95
1,291.95
1,104.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
40.28
29.74
19.6
10.67
6.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Petrochem Ltd
SPLPETRO
657.5
|30.02
|12,352.44
|90.34
|1.37
|1,500.44
|111.66
Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd
STYRENIX
2,954.65
|24
|5,174.54
|70.1
|3.2
|653.22
|457.45
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd
SOTL
561.1
|22.13
|3,876.53
|31.81
|0.71
|901.1
|235.41
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd
BEPL
135.03
|18.53
|3,360.83
|46.95
|2.96
|366.91
|39.02
DCW Ltd
DCW
91.44
|277.39
|2,701.85
|-1.25
|0
|488.74
|35.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
B M Bhansali
Joint Managing Director & CFO
Jayesh B Bhansali
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashwin M Patel
Executive Director
Kenji Asakawa
Independent Director
Rohinton Bomanshaw Anklesaria
Independent Director
Firdaus Nariman Pavri
Independent Director
Taruna Niraj Kumbhar
Whole-time Director
Dilip Krushnarao Shendre
Reports by Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd
Summary
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Limited (BEPL) was incorporated on 9 Apr.84 under the name Bhansali Steels. It commenced business on 16 May 84. It changed its name to Bhansali Engineering Polymers on 4 Jan.86 by setting up a project for the manufacture of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) resins. A fresh certificate of incorporation was issued on 23 Jan.86. The company is engaged in manufacturing of ABS and SAN resins which is classified under the category of Highly Specialized Engineering Thermoplastics and is presently having manufacturing facilities at Abu Road, Rajasthan and Satnoor, Madhya Pradesh.BEPL has been promoted by B M Bhansali and P R Bhansali in association with the Madhya Pradesh Audyogik Vikas Nigam (MPAVN), an industrial development corporation of the state government of Madhya Pradesh. Anand Swarup Gupta is the Chairman and B M Bhansali is the Managing Director of the company.In May 89, the company came out with a public issue of 36 lac equity shares at par aggregating Rs 3.6 cr. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to part-finance a Rs 25.25-cr project to manufacture 6000 tpa of ABS resin in technical collaboration with Sumitomo Chemical Engineering Company, Japan The plant is located in the Chindwara district of Madhya Pradesh.Companys product is well established in the international market & confident that will achieved higher export growth in coming years. Company has received ISO 9002 Quality Standard Certificate from KPMG for manufacture & marke
The Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹129.77 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd is ₹3229.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd is 18.53 and 3.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd is ₹81.6 and ₹177 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.48%, 3 Years at 5.95%, 1 Year at 20.78%, 6 Month at -2.61%, 3 Month at -9.38% and 1 Month at 2.68%.
